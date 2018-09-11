A.M. Best : Affirms Credit Ratings of R.V.I. Guaranty Co., Ltd. and R.V.I. America Insurance Company

A.M. Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A-
(Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a-” of R.V.I.
Guaranty Co., Ltd. (RVI Guaranty) (Bermuda) and its subsidiary, R.V.I.
America Insurance Company (RVI America) (Stamford, CT)
(collectively known as RVI). The outlook of these Credit Ratings
(ratings) is stable.
The ratings reflect RVI’s balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best
categorizes as very strong, as well as its adequate operating
performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk
management (ERM).
RVI’s risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital
Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), is currently at the strongest level. The company
has very low financial flexibility despite having obtained a $15 million
line of credit in 2018. RVI started paying dividends to its shareholders
in 2011; in recent years, its dividend payout is approximately equal to
its annual net income, which has led to no increase in surplus. The
company’s BCAR level, conservative investment portfolio and strong
liquidity position provide support to the balance sheet assessment of
very strong.
RVI’s adequate operating performance assessment is based on its stable
long-term earnings, and low historical loss and combined ratios.
Earnings have been driven primarily by its controlled risk exposure and
stable net premium written. Combined ratio in 2017, however, exceeded
100% due to the surge in the loss ratio, which was caused by a spike in
the loss reserves as a result of the soft market in certain aircraft
segments.
RVI’s limited business profile assessment is driven by its narrow line
of business and high product risk. Despite the company’s leading market
position and little competition in the residual value insurance sector,
its product risk is highly correlated with the performance and
cyclicality of the broader economy. The company typically has low
frequency, high severity claims. RVI’s client and premium concentration
is high; however, this is offset partially by its high client retention
rate. The company continues to expand its client base and is developing
business opportunities in China.
RVI’s overall ERM assessment is appropriate, as the company has a formal
ERM process that is commensurate with its business size, nature and
complexity. The company’s risk assessment capability is aligned, in
general, with its risk profile. However, its data warehouse has some
data issues the management committed to resolve in 2018.
RVI’s loss reserves have increased significantly in the past two years
due to the decline in the market values of corporate jets and 50-seat
regional aircraft, which also affected the company’s 2017 operating
performance. The ratings and/or outlooks will likely be impacted
negatively if the aircraft-related soft market conditions continue, and
there is further adverse development of the company’s loss reserves and
operating performance.
