A.M. Best : Affirms Credit Ratings of Reaseguradora Patria, S.A.

A.M. Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A
(Excellent), the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a”
and the Mexico National Scale Rating of “aaa.MX” of Reaseguradora
Patria, S.A. (Patria Re) (Mexico). A.M. Best also has affirmed the
Long-Term ICR of “bbb” of Patria Re’s ultimate parent, Peña Verde,
S.A.B. (Peña Verde) (Mexico). The outlook of these Credit Ratings
(ratings) is stable. Per A.M. Best’s criteria procedure on insurance
holding companies, Peña Verde’s rating reflects a standard notching from
Patria Re’s Long-Term ICR and is in line with companies of the same
rating level.
The ratings reflect Patria Re’s balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best
categorizes as strongest, as well as its adequate operating performance,
neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.
Patria Re’s balance sheet strength is underpinned by its risk-adjusted
capitalization at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital
Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). The ratings also reflect its low underwriting
leverage, improving operating performance, comprehensive enterprise risk
management infrastructure and expansive knowledge of its core markets in
Latin America, as well as the company’s strong liquidity metrics. The
ratings also consider the company’s smooth implementation of its
expansion strategy with a stable overseas operation outside its niche
market that has demonstrated solid underwriting performance with no
signs of emerging risks.
Offsetting these strengths is Patria Re’s relatively important
participation of equities in its investment portfolio and some
catastrophe-prone lines of business, which could create volatility in
the company’s operating performance.
Patria Re has established a solid niche position in Mexico and Latin
America, which allows it to accept profitable business selectively while
maintaining a diversified product portfolio tailored to specific
markets. This strategy has resulted in consistently favorable
underwriting results over the years and has contributed to Patria Re’s
enhanced risk-adjusted capitalization. A well-balanced reinsurance
program placed among counterparties with a strong security level also
reinforces the company’s risk-adjusted capitalization. Furthermore, the
company’s underwriting leverage has remained at conservative levels for
the past five years.
At year-end 2017, the company registered an increase in return on equity
and return on assets of 2.9% and 1.4%, respectively, mainly driven by
improvements in underwriting and investments results. Stable claims and
management expenses, coupled with equities short, helped to improve the
company’s operating performance. A.M. Best expects profitability to
continue, supported by strong underwriting practices.
While Patria Re holds a larger percentage of its investment portfolio in
equities in comparison with other peers, which could lead to higher
volatility in its financial income, the company historically has
maintained such positions and has kept a long-term investment horizon
for these assets. Given its prudent reserve practices and strong capital
position, the company has not been required to materialize any
unrealized losses from any of these investments to cover unusual
deviations in claims arising from its catastrophe-prone portfolio.
A.M. Best considers Patria Re to be well-positioned at its current
rating level. Factors that could lead to positive rating actions include
continued strong underwriting and overall results in conjunction with
the maintenance of strongest risk-adjusted capitalization and
improvements in the performance of its investment portfolio, as well as
continued and successful operation of its overseas expansion. Factors
that may lead to negative rating actions include a sustained decline in
underwriting profitability, significant deterioration in risk-adjusted
capitalization and unsuccessful operations of the company’s overseas
expansion plans.
