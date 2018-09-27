A.M. Best : Affirms Credit Ratings of Terra Brasis Resseguros

A.M. Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++
(Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” of Terra Brasis
Resseguros (Terra Brasis) (Brazil). The outlook of these Credit
Ratings (ratings) remains stable.
The ratings reflect Terra Brasis’s balance sheet strength, which A.M.
Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its marginal operating
performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk
management.
The ratings reflect Terra Brasis’ conservative management philosophy and
solid risk-adjusted capitalization. Additionally, Terra Brasis has begun
to establish a diversified book of business, writing a balanced mix of
non-life and life business. Terra Brasis is licensed as a local
reinsurance company in Brazil, which provides the company some
competitive advantages over its peers designated as admitted or
occasional.
In light of Terra Brasis’ somewhat short-lived operating history,
underwriting performance has been impacted negatively by its expense
ratio. A.M. Best will continue to monitor closely its performance and
economies of scale in a competitive but still under-penetrated market.
Furthermore, the operating environment in Brazil remains challenging due
to continued macroeconomic and political turmoil.
Key factors that could lead to a positive rating action are sustained
and improved profitability, increased risk-adjusted capitalization and
signs that the company has built a solid market profile.
Conversely, factors that could lead to a negative rating action are a
material decline in risk-adjusted capitalization, and the inability of
the company to successfully execute its business plans and gain market
acceptance.
