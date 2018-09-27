A.M. Best : Affirms Credit Ratings of The Plateau Group, Inc. Members

A.M. Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A-
(Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a-” of Plateau
Casualty Insurance Company and its wholly owned subsidiary, Plateau
Insurance Company. Both companies are wholly owned, direct and indirect
subsidiaries of the parent holding company, The Plateau Group, Inc.
(Plateau), which serves as the Credit Rating (rating) unit. The outlook
of these ratings is stable. All companies are domiciled in Crossville,
TN.
The ratings reflect Plateau’s balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best
categorizes as very strong, as well as its adequate operating
performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk
management.
The balance sheet strength is indicative of Plateau’s strongest
risk-adjusted capitalization, positive earnings contributing to surplus
growth year over year, and adequate liquidity supplemented by positive
operating cash flows. The balance sheet strength is somewhat diminished
by Plateau’s higher-than-average gross and ceded underwriting leverage,
as a substantial percentage of assets are composed of reinsurance
recoverables due from unauthorized reinsurers. This concern is mitigated
partially by the collateral held, which reduces Plateau’s exposure to
potential credit risk. Despite the group’s modest loss reserve leverage,
reserves on its guaranteed asset protection and force-placed automobile
programs have developed adversely in each of the past two years.
Earnings have been positive each year, produced from a diversified
stream of profits and revenues across a variety of credit
insurance-related products and services. Major insurance products
include single premium credit life and credit disability insurance,
credit-related property insurance, contractual liability insurance,
guaranteed asset protection offered by automobile dealers, and debt
cancellation offered by commercial banks. The company maintains
excellent relationships with its producers and distributors. Plateau
writes business in more than 30 states, with some concentration in the
southeast. Business is generated primarily by consumer finance
companies, commercial banks, automobile dealerships, credit unions and
recreational vehicle and powersport retailers, and distributed through
general agents and third-party administrators.
Management’s expertise and capability in the credit insurance market is
considered to be in line with Plateau’s risk profile. This market can be
influenced significantly by changes in regulations, economic conditions,
and credit lending and borrowing practices. All of Plateau’s insurance
is written in conjunction with the extension of credit and for the most
part, represents small individual risks.
The stable outlooks reflect A.M. Best’s expectation for continued
favorable earnings, supporting a very strong balance sheet. As the
company employs its growth plans for the next few years, negative rating
action may be taken if the growth strategy is not profitable, or if
risk-adjusted capitalization is not adequate to support the growth.
