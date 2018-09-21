A.M. Best : Affirms Credit Ratings of United Insurance Company and United Re (Europe) S.A.

A.M. Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” of United Insurance Company (UIC) (Cayman Islands) and its subsidiary, United Re (Europe) S.A. (Luxembourg). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect UIC’s balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

UIC’s very strong level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), healthy liquidity, financial flexibility, quality of capital and reinsurance program contribute to A.M. Best’s balance sheet assessment of very strong. UIC's operating performance has been profitable historically, driven by underwriting performance and investment income in most years. The results have fluctuated over a five-year period as a result of some volatility experienced in UIC's reinsurance underwriting and investment returns. The company realigned its investment strategy in 2016; healthy investment income was recorded in 2017 and is projected going forward. UIC’s overall operating performance is assessed as adequate.

UIC’s business profile was deemed to be neutral. This company is one of the longest tenured alternative risk vehicles rated by A.M. Best. UIC has an established reputation within the captive insurance market and its risk pooling programs have been its hallmark business since formation. Additionally, the company is currently in the process of expanding its profile by entering the U.S. insurance market.

Furthermore, UIC’s ERM is considered to be appropriate for its overall business risk profile.

