A.M. Best : Affirms Credit Ratings of United Insurance Company and United Re (Europe) S.A.

A.M. Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A-
(Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” of United
Insurance Company (UIC) (Cayman Islands) and its subsidiary, United Re
(Europe) S.A. (Luxembourg). The outlook of these Credit Ratings
(ratings) is stable.
The ratings reflect UIC’s balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best
categorizes as very strong, as well as its adequate operating
performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk
management.
UIC’s very strong level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by
Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), healthy liquidity, financial
flexibility, quality of capital and reinsurance program contribute to
A.M. Best’s balance sheet assessment of very strong. UIC's operating
performance has been profitable historically, driven by underwriting
performance and investment income in most years. The results have
fluctuated over a five-year period as a result of some volatility
experienced in UIC's reinsurance underwriting and investment returns.
The company realigned its investment strategy in 2016; healthy
investment income was recorded in 2017 and is projected going forward.
UIC’s overall operating performance is assessed as adequate.
UIC’s business profile was deemed to be neutral. This company is one of
the longest tenured alternative risk vehicles rated by A.M. Best. UIC
has an established reputation within the captive insurance market and
its risk pooling programs have been its hallmark business since
formation. Additionally, the company is currently in the process of
expanding its profile by entering the U.S. insurance market.
Furthermore, UIC’s ERM is considered to be appropriate for its overall
business risk profile.
