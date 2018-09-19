A.M. Best : Affirms Credit Ratings of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd and its Main Rated Subsidiaries

A.M. Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+
(Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of
“aa-” of the main rated insurance subsidiaries of Zurich
Insurance Group Ltd (Switzerland). These companies are
collectively referred to as Zurich group. (See below for a detailed
list.) At the same time, A.M. Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “a”
of the holding company, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. The outlook of these
Credit Ratings (ratings) remains stable.
Zurich group’s ratings reflect its balance sheet strength, which A.M.
Best categorises as very strong, its strong operating performance, very
favourable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.
Zurich group’s balance sheet strength is underpinned by risk-adjusted
capitalisation, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR),
being at the strongest level. The group’s balance sheet strength further
benefits from excellent liquidity and solid financial flexibility,
through demonstrated access to capital markets. These rating factors are
offset by Zurich’s reliance on soft capital components to support its
capital buffers, although the use of such components is consistent with
the group’s European peers.
Zurich group maintains a highly diversified business profile with
sustained competitive advantages in Europe and the United States, a
strong presence in Latin America and selective positions in Asia
Pacific. Consequently, the group’s operating performance benefits from
diversified sources of income, which have allowed the group to post good
return on equity metrics. These include strong returns from its life
insurance operations, stable investment yields and consistent risk-free
income derived from its non-claims management services for Farmers
Exchanges (a leading mutual insurance group operating in the United
States). These are softened by the weaker, albeit improving, results
from the group’s property/casualty (P/C) operations. The strength of the
group’s diversified earning sources is evident through a strong return
on equity of 9.8% in 2017, despite material exposure to North American
catastrophe (CAT) losses.
Following effective management actions, the group’s P/C operations
continued to improve in 2017, with accident year loss ratios (excluding
catastrophe losses) improving from 65.7% in 2016 to 64.8% in 2017. This
trend continued during the first half of 2018, with the accident year
loss ratios further improving to 64.5%. Overall, North American CAT
losses drove up the group’s 2017 combined ratio to 100.4% (under A.M.
Best’s calculations). However, Zurich’s comprehensive and recently
realigned reinsurance program demonstrated its effectiveness in 2017 by
significantly softening the impact of CAT losses.
Relative to its peers, Zurich group’s P/C operations suffer from a high
expense ratio. The group has implemented an expense savings initiative,
which is expected to benefit the group’s P/C expense ratio over the next
few years. The group’s continues to maintain its impressive run-rate in
achieving its expense saving targets year-on-year. A.M. Best expects
changes in the group’s business mix, as it enhances its participation in
alternative markets and specialty business lines, to lead to an
improvement in the group’s P/C loss ratio, which will be somewhat offset
by slightly higher acquisition expenses in these business lines.
The FSR of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term ICRs of “aa-” have been
affirmed with a stable outlook for the following subsidiaries of Zurich
Insurance Group Ltd:
-
Zurich Insurance Plc
-
Fidelity and Deposit Company of Maryland
-
Empire Fire and Marine Insurance Company
-
Empire Indemnity Insurance Company
-
Universal Underwriters Insurance Company
-
American Guarantee and Liability Insurance Company
-
American Zurich Insurance Company
-
Universal Underwriters of Texas Insurance Company
-
Steadfast Insurance Company
-
Zurich American Insurance Company
-
Zurich American Insurance Company of Illinois
-
Colonial American Casualty & Surety Company
-
Rural Community Insurance Company
-
Zurich Insurance Company Limited
-
Zurich American Life Insurance Company
