A.M. Best Affirms “A” (Excellent) Rating for NORCAL Group, Outlook Remains Stable

San Francisco, April 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A.M. Best has once again affirmed a rating of “A” (Excellent) for NORCAL Group, and the ratings outlook continues to be “stable.” (NORCAL Group includes NORCAL Mutual Insurance Company and its affiliated insurance companies.) The rating reflects NORCAL Group’s solid balance sheet, including its strong level of capitalization, improvements in operating and underwriting performance, experienced management team, and the successful execution of its growth strategy.



“For the 36th consecutive year, we have been recognized by A.M. Best with an ‘A’ (Excellent) rating for our stability and financial strength,” said NORCAL Group Chief Financial Officer Mark Johnson. “We will continue to operate using the core principles of sound underwriting, strong claims practices, and effective risk management, while also continuing to build on operational efficiencies. We look forward to continuing to build on our already solid foundation and business profile as a leading provider of medical professional liability insurance.”



NORCAL Group provides medical professional liability insurance, risk management solutions, and provider wellness resources to physicians, healthcare extenders, medical groups, hospitals, community clinics, and allied healthcare facilities throughout the country. Please visit norcal-group.com for more information.

