A.M. Best : Analysts to Present Insurance Market Trends at Annual Bermuda Briefing

A.M. Best will host an Insurance Market Briefing on the state of the Bermuda insurance industry at the Hamilton Princess & Beach Club on Tuesday, October 16, 2018.

A.M. Best analysts will deliver market insights and also discuss innovation and its impact on financial strength at this complimentary annual event.

Attendance is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. To register, please visit www.ambest.com/events/imbbermuda2018. For updates and information for new registrants, follow the event on Twitter @AMBestRatings and use the hashtag #AMBBermuda18.

A.M. Best is a trusted source of insurance market insight and data, and the only global credit rating agency with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Best's Credit Ratings are a recognized indicator of insurer financial strength and creditworthiness. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2018 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180824005373/en/