A.M. Best : Analysts to Provide Market Insights, Discuss Innovation and Financial Strength at Annual Bermuda Briefing

09/19/2018 | 09:20pm CEST

A.M. Best will host its annual Insurance Market Briefing at the Hamilton Princess & Beach Club in Hamilton, Bermuda, on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, at which its leading analysts will deliver market insights, highlight specific developments in the sectors and will discuss innovation and its impact on financial strength.

Topics to be discussed and session leaders include:

  • Introductory remarks – Matthew C. Mosher, executive vice president and chief operating officer;
  • Market overview and trends – Robert DeRose, senior director, reinsurance;
  • Mortgage risk and tax changes – rating implications – Steven Chirico, director, reinsurance; and
  • Innovation – rating implications – Sridhar Manyem, director, industry research and analytics.

The complimentary event will accommodate networking opportunities with A.M. Best rating management and industry delegates. Attendance is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. To register, please visit http://www.ambest.com/events/imbbermuda2018. Follow the event on Twitter @AMBestRatings and use the hashtag #AMBBermuda18.

A.M. Best is a trusted source of insurance market insight and data, and the only global credit rating agency with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Best's Credit Ratings are a recognized indicator of insurer financial strength and creditworthiness. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2018 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2018
