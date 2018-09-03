Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

A.M. Best : Announces Appointment of Doron Grossman to Its Asia-Pacific Operations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2018 | 02:01am CEST

A.M. Best announces the appointment of Doron Grossman as director, market development – South East Asia.

Based in Singapore, Doron’s primary responsibilities will include the development and implementation of strategic initiatives to reinforce and enhance A.M. Best’s business activities and profile across Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

Mr. Grossman, whose appointment by A.M. Best took effect from Aug. 17, 2018, has had a career in the insurance and reinsurance industries spanning more than 35 years, including periods of work based out of Australia, Europe and Singapore, and across a breadth of industry sectors.

He spent 18 years at QBE in a variety of locations and roles, most recently, based at their Singapore office as head of distribution – Asia Pacific. He was also founding CEO of Insurance Brokers Network Australia (IBNA), a broker-cluster network in Australia.

“With his breadth of insurance experience and knowledge I am delighted to welcome Doron Grossman to our Asia-Pacific rating operations, and very much look forward to working with him to support our franchise growth across the South Asia and Oceania insurance and reinsurance markets,” said Jose Ribeiro, managing director, A.M. Best Asia-Pacific.

A.M. Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2018 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:22aFORTESCUE METALS : community grants open for application
PU
03:22aINDIAN BANK : Sumant heroics help Globe Trotters down TI Cycles
AQ
03:21aMTN : IPO Under Threat as CBN Asks Telco to Return $8.1Bn
AQ
03:12aDIC : Completes Investment in Japanese Biotech Startup
PU
03:12aHOSA INTERNATIONAL : Announcements and Notices - Delay in Publication of Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2018 and Delay in Despatch of Interim Report
PU
03:08aBrent crude oil dips on rising OPEC output; looming sanctions on Iran prevent bigger fall
RE
03:02aBRAZIL : Lula Ordered To Pay $7.4 Million In Triplex Apartment Case
AQ
03:00aVIDEO : Aben Resources Ltd Discovers "South Boundary" Mineralized Zone 1.5km South of North Boundary Zone at Forrest Kerr Project in BC's Golden Triangle
AW
02:56aVIDEO : Aben Resources Ltd (VAN:ABN) Discovers "South Boundary" Mineralized Zone 1.5km South of North Boundary Zone at Forrest Kerr Project in BC's Golden Triangle
AQ
02:52aADMEDUS : Extension for Voluntary Suspension
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS : BRAZIL: Lula Ordered To Pay $7.4 Million In Triplex Apartment Case
2BREVILLE GROUP LTD : BREVILLE : Initial Director’s Interest Notice
3BRENT : Brent crude oil dips on rising OPEC output; looming sanctions on Iran prevent bigger fall
4TerraCom Reports Record Full Year Sales
5TATNEFT' PAO : TATNEFT' : A Contest of Professional Skills of TATNEFT Employees Was Held in Almetyevsk

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.