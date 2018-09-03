A.M. Best : Announces Appointment of Doron Grossman to Its Asia-Pacific Operations

A.M. Best announces the appointment of Doron Grossman as
director, market development – South East Asia.
Based in Singapore, Doron’s primary responsibilities will include the
development and implementation of strategic initiatives to reinforce and
enhance A.M. Best’s business activities and profile across Southeast
Asia, Australia and New Zealand.
Mr. Grossman, whose appointment by A.M. Best took effect from Aug. 17,
2018, has had a career in the insurance and reinsurance industries
spanning more than 35 years, including periods of work based out of
Australia, Europe and Singapore, and across a breadth of industry
sectors.
He spent 18 years at QBE in a variety of locations and roles, most
recently, based at their Singapore office as head of distribution – Asia
Pacific. He was also founding CEO of Insurance Brokers Network Australia
(IBNA), a broker-cluster network in Australia.
“With his breadth of insurance experience and knowledge I am delighted
to welcome Doron Grossman to our Asia-Pacific rating operations, and
very much look forward to working with him to support our franchise
growth across the South Asia and Oceania insurance and reinsurance
markets,” said Jose Ribeiro, managing director, A.M. Best Asia-Pacific.
A.M. Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a
unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com
for more information.
Copyright © 2018 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its
affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180902005011/en/