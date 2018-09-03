A.M. Best : Announces Appointment of Doron Grossman to Its Asia-Pacific Operations

A.M. Best announces the appointment of Doron Grossman as director, market development – South East Asia.

Based in Singapore, Doron’s primary responsibilities will include the development and implementation of strategic initiatives to reinforce and enhance A.M. Best’s business activities and profile across Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

Mr. Grossman, whose appointment by A.M. Best took effect from Aug. 17, 2018, has had a career in the insurance and reinsurance industries spanning more than 35 years, including periods of work based out of Australia, Europe and Singapore, and across a breadth of industry sectors.

He spent 18 years at QBE in a variety of locations and roles, most recently, based at their Singapore office as head of distribution – Asia Pacific. He was also founding CEO of Insurance Brokers Network Australia (IBNA), a broker-cluster network in Australia.

“With his breadth of insurance experience and knowledge I am delighted to welcome Doron Grossman to our Asia-Pacific rating operations, and very much look forward to working with him to support our franchise growth across the South Asia and Oceania insurance and reinsurance markets,” said Jose Ribeiro, managing director, A.M. Best Asia-Pacific.

