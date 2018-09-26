A.M. Best : Assigns Credit Ratings to Ategrity Specialty Holdings LLC and Its Subsidiaries

A.M. Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A-
(Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of
“a-” to Ategrity Specialty Insurance Company (ASIC) and Sequentis
Reinsurance Company Limited (Sequentis Re). Concurrently, A.M. Best has
assigned a Long-Term ICR of “bbb-” to their holding company, Ategrity
Specialty Holdings LLC (Ategrity). The outlook assigned to all Credit
Ratings (ratings) is stable. The Long-Term ICR of Ategrity is based on
the operating companies’ Long-Term ICRs, as outlined in Best’s Credit
Rating Methodology (BCRM). Both Ategrity and ASIC are domiciled in
Delaware, USA, while Sequentis Re is domiciled in Hamilton, Bermuda.
The ratings reflect Ategrity’s balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best
categorizes as very strong, as well as its adequate projected operating
performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk
management (ERM).
Ategrity’s very strong balance sheet assessment is based on a
capitalization level that meets A.M. Best’s stringent requirements for
newly formed companies, supportive projected risk-adjusted
capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), and
a clearly-defined business plan, which contemplates a reasonable degree
of execution risk as a newly formed company. A portion of the company’s
assets will be managed by Zimmer Partners, LP, a multibillion-dollar
investment advisor based in New York that is registered with the
Securities and Exchange Commission.
Ategrity – through its U.S. operating subsidiary, ASIC – intends to
write excess and surplus lines of business and is projecting strong
underwriting profitability, supplemented by healthy investment income,
generated by its investment portfolio. As with any start-up company,
Ategrity’s operating profitability depends on senior management’s
ability to execute the company’s business plan. Negative rating pressure
could occur if Ategrity's operating performance is weak or materially
below projections and if the company experiences significant
underwriting or investment losses, which could contribute to an overall
deterioration in risk-adjusted capitalization. Based on the projections
provided by the company, overall anticipated operating performance is
assessed as adequate by A.M. Best.
Ategrity will initially exhibit a limited business profile while its
operations mature; however, the company’s seasoned senior management
team plans to leverage its strong existing industry relationships to
grow the business conservatively and consistently. Additionally,
Ategrity has developed a formal ERM program, which, while not yet
tested, is deemed to be appropriate for the company’s business model and
anticipated risk profile.
