A.M. Best : Assigns Credit Ratings to C&F Cayman SPC

A.M. Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A
(Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” to C&F Cayman
SPC (Cayman Islands). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings
(ratings) is stable.
The ratings reflect C&F Cayman SPC’s balance sheet strength, which A.M.
Best categorizes as strong, as well as its adequate operating
performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk
management.
The rating actions follow the execution of a reinsurance quota share
agreement with United States Fire Insurance Company (USFIC) under which
it will assume 100% of the business written by C&F Cayman SPC. C&F
Cayman SPC is a wholly owned subsidiary of USFIC and operates as a
segregated portfolio company consisting of a core entity and segregated
portfolios.
USFIC is the lead company of the Crum & Forster Insurance Group, which
provides a range of commercial coverages throughout the United States.
C&F Cayman SPC has been added as a member of that group, based on the
explicit financial support of USFIC through the reinsurance agreement
and other implicit support.
