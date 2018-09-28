A.M. Best : Assigns Credit Ratings to Renaissance Life & Health Insurance Company of New York and Affirms Credit Ratings of Renaissance Life & Health Insurance Company of America

A.M. Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A
(Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a”
to Renaissance Life & Health Insurance Company of New York (RLHINY)
(Binghamton, NY). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings)
is stable. Concurrently, A.M. Best has affirmed the FSR of A (Excellent)
and the Long-Term ICR of “a” of Renaissance Life & Health Insurance
Company of America (RLHICA) (Indianapolis, IN). The outlook of these
ratings is stable.
The ratings reflect RLHICA and RLHINY’s balance sheet strength, which
A.M. Best categorizes as strongest, as well as its adequate operating
performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk
management. The ratings also reflect the support of its majority owner,
Delta Dental Plan of Michigan, Inc. (DDMI).
The assigned ratings for RLHINY reflect the financial support the entity
has received and the strategic importance of the entity to the group.
RLHINY’s New York operations are key to the organization’s business
development strategy in the Mid-Atlantic region. Operations in New York
are being integrated fully into overall operations and management, and
are necessary for regional pricing flexibility. Through the recent
reinsurance and acquisition agreements with Security Mutual Insurance
Company, Renaissance has added to its suite of ancillary products
offered in New York. The additional product offerings combined with its
dental insurance and administrative services are expected to expand
Renaissance’s operations into new markets and with additional premium.
Furthermore, the ratings of the Renaissance entities reflect a steady
trend of premium growth, which has a five-year compound annual growth
rate of 19%. In addition, the entities have been consistently
profitable, although earnings trended downward in 2017 and into the
first half of 2018, driven by the reinsurance agreement, premium growth
and increased administrative expenses related to expansion. The ratings
also reflect the strength and implicit support of the majority owner,
DDMI.
An offsetting rating factor includes the execution risk of the expansion
strategy, as the organization moves from primarily a dental insurance
writer, and begins to expand into others product offerings and
geographic markets. This has placed some strain on earnings, which are
significantly lower but remain profitable.
This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published
on A.M. Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the
release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office
responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in
this release, please see A.M. Best’s Recent
Rating Activity web page. For additional information
regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding
Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media
use of Best’s Credit Ratings and A.M. Best press releases, please view Guide
for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and A.M. Best Rating
Action Press Releases.
A.M. Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a
unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com
for more information.
Copyright © 2018 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its
affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180928005475/en/