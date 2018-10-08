Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

A.M. Best : Comments on Credit Ratings of Ozark National Life Insurance Company Following Acquisition Announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 11:00pm CEST

A.M. Best has commented that the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-ˮ of Ozark National Life Insurance Company (Ozark) (Kansas City, MO) is unchanged following the announcement of the sale of the organization to National Western Life Insurance Company (NWLIC). On Oct. 4, 2018, NWLIC entered into a stock purchase agreement to acquire all of the outstanding stock of Ozark and N.I.S. Financial Services, Inc. The transaction is expected to close during the first quarter of 2019. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The acquisition reflects uncertainty with regard to the final capital structure of Ozark on a post-close consideration. As part of the sale, Ozark will be maintained as a direct subsidiary of NWLIC and continue to operate as a separate legal entity. A significant portion of capital likely will be paid to the existing owners in the form of an extraordinary dividend before the close of the transaction, which may not be replaced as part of the purchase agreement with NWLIC. A.M. Best’s expectation that the decline in Ozark’s risk-based capital profile will not change the view of the company’s balance sheet strength after the transaction closes.

A.M. Best will monitor any interim developments and take any necessary rating action as new information develops.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on A.M. Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see A.M. Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and A.M. Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and A.M. Best Rating Action Press Releases.

A.M. Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2018 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:23pSOUTHERN : Gulf Power preparing for Hurricane Michael
PU
11:23pSS&C TECHNOLOGIES : SEC Advertising Rule overhaul is overdue
PU
11:23pSM INVESTMENTS : to focus on buying minority stakes
AQ
11:21pWESTERN PACIFIC TRUST : Distinctive Throughput Space Engineered for Major Retailer's Distribution Centers by Western Pacific Storage Solutions
AQ
11:20pIWBI Celebrates Crossing the 1,000th WELL Registered Project Mark
BU
11:20pEPR PROPERTIES : Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call Scheduled for October 30, 2018
BU
11:19pNETFLIX : Best shows on Netflix for UAE (October 2018)
AQ
11:19pMANCHESTER UNITED : Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and other stars make shortlist for Ballon d'Or
AQ
11:18pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : What’s happening to Real, Barca and Bayern?
AQ
11:18pSOTHEBYS : French queen Marie-Antoinette’s $3 million jewels arrive in Dubai
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TELE COLUMBUS AG : TELE COLUMBUS AG: PŸUR and ADO Immobilien Management expand partnership further
2SOPHOS GROUP PLC : SOPHOS : Notice of Results
3GOLD : 3 Reasons Why Gold Keeps Going Down
4ENSCO PLC : ENSCO : and Rowan Companies plc Agree to Combine, Creating Industry-Leading Offshore Driller
5ROCKET INTERNET SE : ROCKET INTERNET SE: Release of a capital market information

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.