A.M. Best : Comments on Credit Ratings of Ozark National Life Insurance Company Following Acquisition Announcement

A.M. Best has commented that the Financial Strength Rating of A-
(Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-ˮ of Ozark
National Life Insurance Company (Ozark) (Kansas City, MO) is unchanged
following the announcement of the sale of the organization to National
Western Life Insurance Company (NWLIC). On Oct. 4, 2018, NWLIC entered
into a stock purchase agreement to acquire all of the outstanding stock
of Ozark and N.I.S. Financial Services, Inc. The transaction is expected
to close during the first quarter of 2019. The outlook of these Credit
Ratings (ratings) is stable.
The acquisition reflects uncertainty with regard to the final capital
structure of Ozark on a post-close consideration. As part of the sale,
Ozark will be maintained as a direct subsidiary of NWLIC and continue to
operate as a separate legal entity. A significant portion of capital
likely will be paid to the existing owners in the form of an
extraordinary dividend before the close of the transaction, which may
not be replaced as part of the purchase agreement with NWLIC. A.M.
Best’s expectation that the decline in Ozark’s risk-based capital
profile will not change the view of the company’s balance sheet strength
after the transaction closes.
A.M. Best will monitor any interim developments and take any necessary
rating action as new information develops.
