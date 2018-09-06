A.M. Best : Downgrades Credit Ratings of Arab Insurance Group (B.S.C.)

A.M. Best has downgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to
B++ (Good) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating
(Long-Term ICR) to “bbb+” from “a-” of Arab Insurance Group (B.S.C.) (Arig)
(Bahrain). The outlook of the Long-Term ICR has been revised to
negative from stable. The outlook of the FSR remains stable.
The ratings reflect Arig’s balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best
categorises as very strong, as well as its adequate operating
performance, neutral business profile and marginal enterprise risk
management (ERM).
The downgrade reflects A.M. Best’s revised view of the company’s ERM
following failures in its framework highlighted by a recently discovered
incident of fraud. In the first half of 2018, the company took
provisions of USD 21 million as a result of fraud emanating from its
fully consolidated subsidiary, Gulf Warranties W.L.L (GW). Whilst
detailed internal and external investigations are underway to establish
the extent of legal liability of GW, the occurrence of fraud raises
significant concerns regarding the control and governance environment at
Arig. Additionally, the incident will likely have a negative impact on
overall operating performance for the full-year 2018, due to the
materiality of related provisions. The negative outlook reflects the
additional concerns surrounding both ERM and reputational damage to
business profile if the investigations uncover further fraud.
The outlook also reflects the higher-than-expected volatility reported
in Arig’s technical results over the past five years and the potential
for deterioration in overall operating performance in the medium-term.
A.M. Best notes the possible execution risk that could emanate from any
change in business strategy that may be implemented under the leadership
of a new CEO, following the departure of the previous CEO in June 2018.
The company has generated a modest five-year (2013-2017) average return
on equity of 3%. However, underwriting losses have been reported in four
out of the past five years, and the company has reported a five-year
(2013-2017) average non-life combined ratio of 102%. In 2017, a
technical loss of USD 5 million was reported, driven by substantial
losses from the company’s Lloyd’s operations, mainly as a result of
North American hurricane losses incurred during the second half of that
year. In the first half of 2018, Arig reported an elevated non-life
combined ratio of 107%.
Arig’s balance sheet strength is underpinned by risk-adjusted
capitalisation, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR),
which remained at the strongest level as at year-end 2017. The company
benefits from a strong brand in the Middle Eastern and North African
reinsurance markets, built upon its excellent reputation and
long-standing relationships with cedants. The portfolio is
well-diversified by both product and geography.
A.M. Best will closely monitor the impact of the incident of fraud and
the associated investigations into the company, and take appropriate
rating action if necessary.
