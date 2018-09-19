A.M. Best : Downgrades Issuer Credit Rating of The Savings Bank Mutual Life Insurance Company of Massachusetts

A.M. Best has downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating
(Long-Term ICR) to “a” from “a+” and affirmed the Financial Strength
Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) of The Savings Bank Mutual Life Insurance
Company of Massachusetts (SBLI) (Woburn, MA). The outlook of the
Long-Term ICR has been revised to stable from negative, while the
outlook of the FSR remains stable.
The ratings reflect SBLI’s very strong balance sheet assessment as well
as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and
appropriate enterprise risk management.
The downgrade reflects A.M. Best’s view of the modest quality of SBLI’s
capital and its limited financial flexibility as reinsurance captive
solutions are heavily utilized for new business growth. In addition,
SBLI’s issuance of a surplus note in 2017, which was used to fund its
re-mutualization in conjunction with buying out its private bank
shareholders, represented 37.5% of the company’s ownership and is also
placing pressure on the balance sheet. While A.M. Best believes the
servicing of this surplus note in the short run will negatively affect
capital relative to prior shareholder dividends paid, the cleaner
ownership structure coupled with capping and stabilizing future
servicing costs to providers of capital are potential long-run positives.
Partially offsetting rating factors include an investment portfolio of
good credit quality with modest overall exposure to below investment
grade bonds, real estate, schedule BA assets, equities and mortgage
loans relative to capital. Additionally, SBLI utilizes high quality
reinsurance counterparties. While risk-adjusted capitalization is
projected to decline until SBLI Re is fully written down, A.M. Best
expects that SBLI’s BCAR ratios should remain very strong. A.M. Best
views SBLI’s operating performance as adequate as it is supported by
good mortality experience, moderate premium growth and favorable
persistency.
