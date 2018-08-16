A.M. Best : Downgrades and Withdraws Credit Ratings of Kanawha Insurance Company

A.M. Best has removed from under review with negative
implications and downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to B (Fair)
from B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “bb+” from
“bbb+” of Kanawha Insurance Company (Kanawha) (Lancaster, SC). The
outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.
Concurrently, A.M. Best has withdrawn the ratings as the new parent
company, HC2 Holdings, Inc. (HC2), has requested to no longer
participate in A.M. Best’s interactive rating process.
The ratings reflect Kanawha’s balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best
categorizes as adequate, as well as its weak operating performance,
limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.
The ratings had previously received lift from its prior ultimate parent
organization, Humana Inc., based on Humana’s financial strength, as well
as its historical implicit and explicit support of Kanahwa. The
downgrades reflect the withdrawal of this ratings enhancement, following
the announcement on Aug. 9, 2018, of the completion of the sale of
Kanawha to Continental General Insurance Company, a Texas-based
insurance company wholly owned by HC2.
