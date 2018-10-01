A.M. Best : Places Credit Ratings of Cooperativa de Seguros Multiples de Puerto Rico Under Review With Negative Implications; Changes Credit Ratings of Real Legacy Assurance Company, Inc. Following Regulatory Action

A.M. Best has placed under review with negative implications the
Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term
Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” of Cooperativa de Seguros
Multiples de Puerto Rico (CSM) (San Juan, PR). Concurrently, A.M.
Best has changed the FSR to a Non-Rating Designation of E (Under
Regulatory Supervision) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR to “e”
from “a-” of Real Legacy Assurance Company, Inc. (Real Legacy)
(Guaynabo, PR), following the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance of
Puerto Rico announcement on Sept. 28, 2018, that it placed Real Legacy
under regulatory supervision. CSM and its wholly owned subsidiary, Real
Legacy, collectively are known as Cooperativa Seguros Group.
The Credit Rating (rating) action for CSM follows the company’s recently
filed second quarter statutory filings that reported a significant
decline in policyholder surplus driven by adverse development on losses
from Hurricane Maria of approximately $30 million. As a result of these
increased losses, claims from Hurricane Maria subsequently exceeded the
company’s available reinsurance protection. In addition, losses at the
subsidiary level also exceeded the available reinsurance protection,
resulting in a sizeable realized capital loss. The size of the
additional catastrophe losses relative to amounts previously disclosed
to A.M. Best drives further uncertainty regarding the effectiveness of
CSM’s enterprise risk management program. While the company has a number
of initiatives under consideration to improve capital, the ultimate
effectiveness of these initiatives are uncertain. Accordingly, the
ratings will remain under review pending A.M. Best’s analysis of CSM’s
capital plans.
Real Legacy was placed under regulatory supervision (Puerto Rico)
largely driven by considerable development on Hurricanes Irma and Maria
losses. The Hurricane Irma and Maria losses significantly developed in
the first half of 2018 by approximately $110 million, which exceeded the
company’s reinsurance limits by approximately $70 million. Accordingly,
as of June 30, 2018, the company’s policyholder surplus was negative $42
million.
