A.M. Best : Places Credit Ratings of Gerber Life Insurance Company Under Review With Positive Implications

A.M. Best has placed under review with positive implications the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” of Gerber Life Insurance Company (Gerber Life) (White Plains, NY), following an announcement of its sale to Western & Southern Financial Group, Inc. (WSFG).

Gerber Life is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nestlé Insurance Holdings, Inc., which is a unit of Nestlé, S.A., a food and beverage conglomerate with operations in almost every country in the world.

The under review with positive implications status of Gerber Life’s Credit Ratings (ratings) is reflective of the financial and operational benefits that both companies should derive from being acquired by a large, higher-rated organization. WSFG is adding a highly recognized and trusted brand to its business portfolio that should continue to expand operations, and result in a moderate increase to its business profile. Therefore, A.M. Best believes that WSFG will more supportive of Gerber Life’s business, as it likely will represent a more strategic fit for Gerber Life versus the current one with its existing parent. The ratings of Gerber Life will remain under review until the close of the transaction and a review by A.M. Best of the post-transaction details.

