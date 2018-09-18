A.M. Best : Places Credit Ratings of Gerber Life Insurance Company Under Review With Positive Implications

A.M. Best has placed under review with positive implications the
Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term
Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” of Gerber Life Insurance
Company (Gerber Life) (White Plains, NY), following an announcement of
its sale to Western & Southern Financial Group, Inc. (WSFG).
Gerber Life is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nestlé Insurance Holdings,
Inc., which is a unit of Nestlé, S.A., a food and beverage conglomerate
with operations in almost every country in the world.
The under review with positive implications status of Gerber Life’s
Credit Ratings (ratings) is reflective of the financial and operational
benefits that both companies should derive from being acquired by a
large, higher-rated organization. WSFG is adding a highly recognized and
trusted brand to its business portfolio that should continue to expand
operations, and result in a moderate increase to its business profile.
Therefore, A.M. Best believes that WSFG will more supportive of Gerber
Life’s business, as it likely will represent a more strategic fit for
Gerber Life versus the current one with its existing parent. The ratings
of Gerber Life will remain under review until the close of the
transaction and a review by A.M. Best of the post-transaction details.
