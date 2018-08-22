A.M. Best : Places Credit Ratings of Sagicor Life Jamaica Limited Under Review With Positive Implications

A.M. Best has placed under review with positive implications the
Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit
Rating of “bbb” of Sagicor Life Jamaica Limited (Kingston, Jamaica), a
subsidiary of Sagicor Financial Corporation Limited.
The under review with positive implications status is in response to the
potential impact on the balance sheet, business profile, operating
performance and risk-based capital metrics of Sagicor Life Jamaica
Limited following the change in A.M. Best’s country risk assessment of
Jamaica. A.M. Best determines country risk levels by assessing
country-specific factors that could adversely affect an insurer's
ability to meet its financial obligations. Country risk is evaluated and
factored into all of A.M. Best’s Credit Ratings. Jamaica’s country risk
assessment recently improved to a Country Risk Tier 4 from a Country
Risk Tier 5.
The ratings will remain under review while A.M. Best conducts further
reviews and assesses the potential impact of the change in the
assessment of Jamaica on the ratings.
