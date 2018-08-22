Log in
A.M. Best : Places Credit Ratings of Sagicor Life Jamaica Limited Under Review With Positive Implications

08/22/2018 | 08:47pm CEST

A.M. Best has placed under review with positive implications the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” of Sagicor Life Jamaica Limited (Kingston, Jamaica), a subsidiary of Sagicor Financial Corporation Limited.

The under review with positive implications status is in response to the potential impact on the balance sheet, business profile, operating performance and risk-based capital metrics of Sagicor Life Jamaica Limited following the change in A.M. Best’s country risk assessment of Jamaica. A.M. Best determines country risk levels by assessing country-specific factors that could adversely affect an insurer's ability to meet its financial obligations. Country risk is evaluated and factored into all of A.M. Best’s Credit Ratings. Jamaica’s country risk assessment recently improved to a Country Risk Tier 4 from a Country Risk Tier 5.

The ratings will remain under review while A.M. Best conducts further reviews and assesses the potential impact of the change in the assessment of Jamaica on the ratings.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on A.M. Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see A.M. Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and A.M. Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and A.M. Best Rating Action Press Releases.

A.M. Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2018 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2018
