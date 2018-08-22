A.M. Best : Places Credit Ratings of Sagicor Life Jamaica Limited Under Review With Positive Implications

A.M. Best has placed under review with positive implications the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” of Sagicor Life Jamaica Limited (Kingston, Jamaica), a subsidiary of Sagicor Financial Corporation Limited.

The under review with positive implications status is in response to the potential impact on the balance sheet, business profile, operating performance and risk-based capital metrics of Sagicor Life Jamaica Limited following the change in A.M. Best’s country risk assessment of Jamaica. A.M. Best determines country risk levels by assessing country-specific factors that could adversely affect an insurer's ability to meet its financial obligations. Country risk is evaluated and factored into all of A.M. Best’s Credit Ratings. Jamaica’s country risk assessment recently improved to a Country Risk Tier 4 from a Country Risk Tier 5.

The ratings will remain under review while A.M. Best conducts further reviews and assesses the potential impact of the change in the assessment of Jamaica on the ratings.

