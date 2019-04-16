A.M. Best Reaffirms Grange's “A” (Excellent) Rating and Stable Outlook

Grange Insurance continues to be a financially strong and stable
company, according to A.M. Best, a global credit rating agency that
specializes in the insurance industry.
A.M. Best reaffirmed Grange’s financial strength rating (FSR) of “A”
(Excellent) with a stable outlook for all of its P&C companies. The FSR
is the most important component of A.M. Best’s rating because it
indicates a company’s ability to pay its policyholders’ claims.
In addition, Grange’s Issuer Credit Rating (ICR) remains an “a+”
(Excellent) with a stable outlook. This rating indicates that Grange has
an excellent ability to meet ongoing senior financial obligations and
places Grange among a top tier of insurance companies nationally.
“We work hard to earn the trust and confidence of our agents and
policyholders every day,” said President and CEO John Ammendola. “Our
A.M. Best review is one of the clearest demonstrations of our company’s
commitment to being a financially strong, stable and disciplined company
worthy of their trust.”
In its review, A.M. Best noted Grange’s strong balance sheet and
dedicated enterprise risk management team as contributing factors to the
company’s stable outlook.
Grange has a long-standing “A” financial strength rating from A.M. Best,
and financial strength is a critical consideration when it comes to
purchasing insurance.
About Grange
Grange Insurance Company, with nearly $3 billion in assets and more than
$1.2 billion in annual revenue, is an insurance provider founded in 1935
and based in Columbus, Ohio. Through its network of independent agents,
Grange offers auto, home, life and business insurance protection. Life
insurance offered by Grange Life Insurance and Kansas City Life
Insurance. Grange Insurance Company and its affiliates serve
policyholders in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan,
Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and
Wisconsin. For more information, visit grangeinsurance.com.
