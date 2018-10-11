A.M. Best : Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of Validus Holdings, Ltd. and Subsidiaries; Withdraws Credit Ratings of Validus Holdings, Ltd.

A.M. Best has removed from under review with developing
implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent)
and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a” of
Validus Reinsurance, Ltd. (Validus Re) (Hamilton, Bermuda) and its
affiliate, Validus Reinsurance (Switzerland) Ltd. (Zurich, Switzerland).
Additionally, A.M. Best has removed from under review with developing
implications and affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “bbb”, as well as the
existing Long-Term Issue Credit Rating (Long-Term IR) of Validus
Holdings, Ltd. (Validus) (Hamilton, Bermuda), the ultimate parent
company. The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is
stable. (See below for a detailed listing of the Long-Term IR.)
Concurrently, A.M. Best has withdrawn the ratings of Validus Holdings at
the company’s request to no longer participate in A.M. Best’s
interactive rating process.
These rating actions follow the close of American International Group,
Inc.’s (AIG) [NYSE:AIG] acquisition of Validus and its subsidiaries in
July 2018.
The ratings reflect Validus Re’s balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best
categorizes as strongest, as well as its adequate operating performance,
neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.
Validus Re’s balance sheet strength is supported by risk-adjusted
capitalization at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital
Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), as well as a high quality and liquid investment
portfolio of high quality assets. Furthermore, Validus Re has a history
of conservative reserving. The group’s strongest level of capitalization
allows it to absorb the catastrophe losses inherent in its businesses.
Validus Re’s operating performance has been consistently strong on
average, driven by solid underwriting profits and stable investment
returns. The company’s underwriting performance is supported by solid
premium growth but has exhibited volatility given the recent catastrophe
events. The group maintains a well-diversified business profile,
focusing on reinsurance and asset management and should benefit from
being part of the larger AIG enterprise and global business platform.
Validus Re has developed, implemented and embedded a risk management
framework that appropriately addresses the risks inherent in its
profile, and its risk management capabilities generally meet or exceed
its risk profile.
The following Long-Term IR has been removed from under review with
developing implications and affirmed, with an assigned outlook of
stable. Concurrently, A.M. Best has withdrawn the Long-Term IR at the
company’s request:
Validus Holdings, Ltd.—
-- “bbb” on $250 million 8.875% senior
unsecured notes, due January 2040
This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published
on A.M. Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the
release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office
responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in
this release, please see A.M. Best’s Recent
Rating Activity web page. For additional information
regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding
Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media
use of Best’s Credit Ratings and A.M. Best press releases, please view Guide
for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and A.M. Best Rating
Action Press Releases.
A.M. Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a
unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com
for more information.
Copyright © 2018 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its
affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181011005907/en/