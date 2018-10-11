Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

A.M. Best : Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of Validus Holdings, Ltd. and Subsidiaries; Withdraws Credit Ratings of Validus Holdings, Ltd.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 10:34pm CEST

A.M. Best has removed from under review with developing implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a” of Validus Reinsurance, Ltd. (Validus Re) (Hamilton, Bermuda) and its affiliate, Validus Reinsurance (Switzerland) Ltd. (Zurich, Switzerland). Additionally, A.M. Best has removed from under review with developing implications and affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “bbb”, as well as the existing Long-Term Issue Credit Rating (Long-Term IR) of Validus Holdings, Ltd. (Validus) (Hamilton, Bermuda), the ultimate parent company. The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. (See below for a detailed listing of the Long-Term IR.) Concurrently, A.M. Best has withdrawn the ratings of Validus Holdings at the company’s request to no longer participate in A.M. Best’s interactive rating process.

These rating actions follow the close of American International Group, Inc.’s (AIG) [NYSE:AIG] acquisition of Validus and its subsidiaries in July 2018.

The ratings reflect Validus Re’s balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best categorizes as strongest, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

Validus Re’s balance sheet strength is supported by risk-adjusted capitalization at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), as well as a high quality and liquid investment portfolio of high quality assets. Furthermore, Validus Re has a history of conservative reserving. The group’s strongest level of capitalization allows it to absorb the catastrophe losses inherent in its businesses. Validus Re’s operating performance has been consistently strong on average, driven by solid underwriting profits and stable investment returns. The company’s underwriting performance is supported by solid premium growth but has exhibited volatility given the recent catastrophe events. The group maintains a well-diversified business profile, focusing on reinsurance and asset management and should benefit from being part of the larger AIG enterprise and global business platform. Validus Re has developed, implemented and embedded a risk management framework that appropriately addresses the risks inherent in its profile, and its risk management capabilities generally meet or exceed its risk profile.

The following Long-Term IR has been removed from under review with developing implications and affirmed, with an assigned outlook of stable. Concurrently, A.M. Best has withdrawn the Long-Term IR at the company’s request:

Validus Holdings, Ltd.—
-- “bbb” on $250 million 8.875% senior unsecured notes, due January 2040

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on A.M. Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see A.M. Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and A.M. Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and A.M. Best Rating Action Press Releases.

A.M. Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2018 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:40pSPIRIT MTA REIT : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date
BU
11:38pKROTON EDUCACIONAL : Material Fact - Consummation of the Acquisition of the Shareholding Control of SOMOS Educação S.A.
PU
11:38pNETFLIX : And sugar23 enter into multi-year film deal
PU
11:36pACADIAN TIMBER : Notice of Acadian Timber Corp. 2018 Third Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast for Investors and Analysts
AQ
11:35pMaritime Announces $3,500,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement
NE
11:34pFREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD. : Declares Dividend for October 2018
AQ
11:34pRosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Stitch Fix, Inc. – SFIX
BU
11:33pSOTHEBYS : (English) PARIS ROCKS Glittering Success for Sotheby’s Paris’ New Jewellery Sale
PU
11:33pPOLYONE : Unveils Specialty Polymers and Colorants at Fakuma 2018
PU
11:33pHINDUSTAN UNILEVER : Dove celebrates International Day of the Girl Child
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Amazon scraps secret AI recruiting tool that showed bias against women
2BAYER : BAYER : Could Win a New Roundup Trial -- Update
3GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : Toyota, SoftBank in first-ever alliance, target self-driving car services
4L BRANDS : L Brands Reports September 2018 Sales
5TURTLE BEACH CORP : TURTLE BEACH : Reports Strong Selected Preliminary Third Quarter 2018 Results

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.