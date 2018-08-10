A.M. Best : Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications and Upgrades Credit Ratings of Blackboard Specialty Insurance Company and Blackboard Insurance Company

A.M. Best has removed from under review with developing
implications and upgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to A
(Excellent) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating
(Long-Term ICR) to “a” from “a-” of Blackboard Specialty Insurance
Company (BSIC) (formerly known as Hamilton Specialty Insurance
Company) and Blackboard Insurance Company (BIC) (formerly known
as Hamilton Insurance Company). BSIC and BIC are domiciled in
Wilmington, DE. The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings)
is stable.
The ratings of the members of the AIG Property Casualty US Insurance
Group (AIG PC US) have been extended to BSIC and BIC due to the
significant level of reinsurance support provided to BSIC and BIC by National
Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh, Pa., the lead member of
the group. This position is further enhanced by the companies’ support
of AIG PC US’s business strategy with a focus on the nonadmitted and
admitted middle market commercial insurance space.
The ratings of BSIC and BIC reflect the balance sheet strength of the
members of AIG PC US, which A.M. Best categorizes as strongest, as well
as the group members’ marginal operating performance, favorable business
profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.
