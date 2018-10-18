A.M. Best : Revises Outlooks to Positive for Dubai National Insurance & Reinsurance P.S.C.

A.M. Best has revised the outlooks to positive from stable and
affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term
Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” of Dubai National Insurance & Reinsurance
P.S.C. (DNIR) (United Arab Emirates).
The ratings reflect DNIR’s balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best
categorises as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance,
limited business profile and marginal enterprise risk management (ERM).
The positive outlooks reflect DNIR’s efforts to strengthen its ERM
capabilities and framework substantially in recent years, implementing
tools to identify and quantify key risks. In tandem, DNIR’s overall
governance and risk culture has also improved materially. Further
anticipated improvements will likely lead to an ERM framework that is
appropriate for the scale and complexity of DNIR’s operations.
The company maintains balance sheet strength that is underpinned by
risk-adjusted capitalisation at the strongest level, as measured by
Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). Risk-adjusted capitalisation
benefits from low underwriting leverage and high levels of liquidity.
A.M. Best expects prospective risk-adjusted capitalisation to remain
strong, supported by good internal capital generation and controlled
underwriting growth. Although capital consumption is driven largely by
investment risk stemming from the company’s concentrated exposure to
volatile equity and real estate investments, A.M. Best believes that
DNIR’s relative large capital buffers provide some cushion against
potential fluctuations. The balance sheet strength assessment also
factors in the company’s relatively high dependence on reinsurance.
However, the associated elevated counter-party risk is partially
mitigated by the use of a well-rated reinsurance panel.
The company is a mid-tier insurer in the UAE insurance market with a
track record of excellent profitability, reporting a net profit of AED
50.1 million (USD 13.6 million) in 2017, compared with AED 46 million
(USD 12.5 million) in 2016. DNIR’s underwriting operations have
generated an excellent five-year weighted average combined ratio of 86%
(2013-2017). DNIR has maintained consistent underwriting performance
despite prevailing competitive market conditions in the UAE. A.M. Best
expects DNIR’s prudent approach to risk selection and focus on
profitability over top-line growth to support the continued generation
of strong underwriting returns. Interim results for 2018 continue to
demonstrate the company’s strong technical earnings.
