A.M. Best : Revises Outlooks to Positive for Restoration Risk Retention Group, Incorporated

A.M. Best has revised the outlooks to positive from stable and
affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the
Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” of Restoration Risk Retention
Group, Incorporated (RRRG) (Burlington, VT).
The ratings reflect RRRG’s balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best
categorizes as very strong, as well as its adequate operating
performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk
management.
The revision of the outlooks reflects RRRG’s continuing improvement in
its operating performance and its ability to outperform the industry
averages despite the inherent challenges that come along with being a
mono-line specialty, niche insurer. Instead, RRRG has used this
expertise to its advantage by conducting business in all 50 states with
ready access to more than 1,700 independent Servpro franchisees, and its
partnership with Servpro Industries in providing best practices training
and loss prevention tactics to those Servpro franchisees that RRRG
insures. Loss adjustment expenses have experienced less volatility and
have trended more favorably over the past three years due to improvement
in claims management and litigation strategies. The steps taken by
management have significantly improved underwriting profitability, which
A.M. Best anticipates to continue without material deviation.
The ratings also reflect management’s prudent risk management philosophy
and RRRG’s very strong balance sheet that is supported by its solid
future earnings prospects, letters of credit provided by Servpro and a
conservative reserving approach. RRRG management has taken additional
action in recent years to reduce balance sheet exposure to equity market
volatility and enhance its risk-adjusted capitalization.
Positive rating action could occur if operating results continue to
improve without divergence from the company’s risk management strategy
and very strong balance sheet strength assessment. Negative rating
action could occur if risk-adjusted capitalization materially weakens.
Negative rating action also could occur if underwriting losses re-emerge
and re-introduce material volatility in operating performance.
