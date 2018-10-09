A.M. Best : Revises Outlooks to Stable for Aspire General Insurance Company

A.M. Best has revised the outlooks to stable from negative and
affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B+ (Good) and the Long-Term
Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb-” of Aspire General Insurance Company (Aspire
General) (Rancho Cucamonga, CA).
The ratings reflect Aspire General’s balance sheet strength, which A.M.
Best categorizes as adequate, as well as its marginal operating
performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk
management.
The revised outlooks to stable from negative reflect Aspire General’s
strong risk-adjusted capitalization, improved operating performance in
recent years and senior management’s operating experience and in-depth
knowledge of California’s private passenger non-standard automobile
market. Additionally, the company is technologically advanced for its
size and utilizes predictive analytics in decision making with a heavy
emphasis on managing loss frequency. Furthermore, data analytics and
point-of-sale tools are used to quickly target profitable segments and
swiftly react to new business rate needs. Lastly, ownership has
contributed capital to Aspire General in recent years to support new
business growth, along with increasing its quota share cession in 2018
for surplus relief.
Partially offsetting these positive ratings factors are Aspire General’s
above-average underwriting leverage, below-average liquidity measures
and high reinsurance dependence. The company also has execution risk as
a start-up, associated with growing its private passenger non-standard
automobile book of business, a segment in which smaller insurance
writers have experienced a material deterioration in operating results
and policyholders’ surplus in recent years. The general deterioration in
the non-standard automobile line of business has been partially driven
by economic conditions, significant price competition and adverse
selection from large personal automobile writers with greater scale and
pricing granularity.
