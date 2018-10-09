Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

A.M. Best : Revises Outlooks to Stable for Aspire General Insurance Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 09:11pm CEST

A.M. Best has revised the outlooks to stable from negative and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb-” of Aspire General Insurance Company (Aspire General) (Rancho Cucamonga, CA).

The ratings reflect Aspire General’s balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best categorizes as adequate, as well as its marginal operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The revised outlooks to stable from negative reflect Aspire General’s strong risk-adjusted capitalization, improved operating performance in recent years and senior management’s operating experience and in-depth knowledge of California’s private passenger non-standard automobile market. Additionally, the company is technologically advanced for its size and utilizes predictive analytics in decision making with a heavy emphasis on managing loss frequency. Furthermore, data analytics and point-of-sale tools are used to quickly target profitable segments and swiftly react to new business rate needs. Lastly, ownership has contributed capital to Aspire General in recent years to support new business growth, along with increasing its quota share cession in 2018 for surplus relief.

Partially offsetting these positive ratings factors are Aspire General’s above-average underwriting leverage, below-average liquidity measures and high reinsurance dependence. The company also has execution risk as a start-up, associated with growing its private passenger non-standard automobile book of business, a segment in which smaller insurance writers have experienced a material deterioration in operating results and policyholders’ surplus in recent years. The general deterioration in the non-standard automobile line of business has been partially driven by economic conditions, significant price competition and adverse selection from large personal automobile writers with greater scale and pricing granularity.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on A.M. Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see A.M. Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and A.M. Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and A.M. Best Rating Action Press Releases.

A.M. Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2018 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:08pRELIANT : and Deshaun Watson “Power It Forward” to Houston Habitat for Humanity Homeowners
BU
10:08pADOBE INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:08pVERACYTE : Announces Presentation of “Real World” Clinical Utility Data at CHEST 2018 Showing Percepta Classifier Reduces Invasive Procedures in Lung Cancer Diagnosis
BU
10:08pPURE BIOSCIENCE, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:08pPEERSTREAM, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:08pPAYLOCITY : California Legislative Update
PU
10:08p8X8 : Inc. to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results on October 29, 2018
BU
10:07pLINDSAY CORPORATION : Announces Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
BU
10:07pLENDINGCLUB : Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call
PR
10:07pWILLDAN GROUP, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : German firms would face billions in extra tariffs in hard Brexit - study
2ELK PETROLEUM LIMITED : ELK PETROLEUM : AGM Web-Broadcast
3CECONOMY : CECONOMY : Cuts Outlook Again on Lower Contributions from MediaMarktSaturn
4PANDORA : PANDORA : Jeweller Pandora launches new charm offensive, and necklaces too
5PRETIUM RESOURCES INC : PRETIUM RESOURCES INC.: Brucejack Mine Q3 2018 Production Update

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.