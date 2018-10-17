A.M. Best : Revises Outlooks to Stable for Farmers Mutual Fire Insurance Company of McCandless Township

A.M. Best has revised the outlooks to stable from positive and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb-” of Farmers Mutual Fire Insurance Company of McCandless Township (Farmers) (Wexford, PA).

The ratings reflect Farmers’ balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best categorizes as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and marginal enterprise risk management (ERM). The outlook revisions to stable reflect recent deterioration in underwriting performance that has resulted in underwriting and operating metrics falling short of A.M. Best’s expectations.

Farmers’ balance sheet strength reflects the very strong level of risk-adjusted capitalization, moderate leverage and favorable liquidity metrics. Partially offsetting these positive rating factors is elevated common stock leverage compared with the composite and fluctuations in reserve development. Farmers’ operating performance in prior years had been consistent, but recently has become volatile, driven by weather-related losses and some severe individual property losses. Farmers maintains a limited business profile as a single state property writer in Pennsylvania, distributing products exclusively through independent agents. Management continues to develop its ERM program to support the risk profile of the organization.

Negative rating action could occur if there is a decline in risk-adjusted capitalization that creates pressure on Farmers’ overall balance sheet strength. Positive rating movement could occur if Farmers demonstrates sustained underwriting and operating results that outperform the composite.

