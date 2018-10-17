Log in
A.M. Best : Revises Outlooks to Stable for Farmers Mutual Fire Insurance Company of McCandless Township

10/17/2018 | 07:31pm CEST

A.M. Best has revised the outlooks to stable from positive and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb-” of Farmers Mutual Fire Insurance Company of McCandless Township (Farmers) (Wexford, PA).

The ratings reflect Farmers’ balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best categorizes as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and marginal enterprise risk management (ERM). The outlook revisions to stable reflect recent deterioration in underwriting performance that has resulted in underwriting and operating metrics falling short of A.M. Best’s expectations.

Farmers’ balance sheet strength reflects the very strong level of risk-adjusted capitalization, moderate leverage and favorable liquidity metrics. Partially offsetting these positive rating factors is elevated common stock leverage compared with the composite and fluctuations in reserve development. Farmers’ operating performance in prior years had been consistent, but recently has become volatile, driven by weather-related losses and some severe individual property losses. Farmers maintains a limited business profile as a single state property writer in Pennsylvania, distributing products exclusively through independent agents. Management continues to develop its ERM program to support the risk profile of the organization.

Negative rating action could occur if there is a decline in risk-adjusted capitalization that creates pressure on Farmers’ overall balance sheet strength. Positive rating movement could occur if Farmers demonstrates sustained underwriting and operating results that outperform the composite.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on A.M. Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see A.M. Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and A.M. Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and A.M. Best Rating Action Press Releases.

A.M. Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2018 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2018
