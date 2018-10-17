A.M. Best : Revises Outlooks to Stable for Farmers Mutual Fire Insurance Company of McCandless Township

A.M. Best has revised the outlooks to stable from positive and
affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B+ (Good) and the Long-Term
Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb-” of Farmers Mutual Fire Insurance Company
of McCandless Township (Farmers) (Wexford, PA).
The ratings reflect Farmers’ balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best
categorizes as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance,
limited business profile and marginal enterprise risk management (ERM).
The outlook revisions to stable reflect recent deterioration in
underwriting performance that has resulted in underwriting and operating
metrics falling short of A.M. Best’s expectations.
Farmers’ balance sheet strength reflects the very strong level of
risk-adjusted capitalization, moderate leverage and favorable liquidity
metrics. Partially offsetting these positive rating factors is elevated
common stock leverage compared with the composite and fluctuations in
reserve development. Farmers’ operating performance in prior years had
been consistent, but recently has become volatile, driven by
weather-related losses and some severe individual property losses.
Farmers maintains a limited business profile as a single state property
writer in Pennsylvania, distributing products exclusively through
independent agents. Management continues to develop its ERM program to
support the risk profile of the organization.
Negative rating action could occur if there is a decline in
risk-adjusted capitalization that creates pressure on Farmers’ overall
balance sheet strength. Positive rating movement could occur if Farmers
demonstrates sustained underwriting and operating results that
outperform the composite.
