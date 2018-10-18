A.M. Best : Upgrades Credit Ratings of Insurance Company of the West and Its Subsidiaries

A.M. Best has upgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A
(Excellent) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating
to “a” from “a-” of Insurance Company of the West and its wholly owned
subsidiaries, Explorer Insurance Company and VerTerra Insurance Company
(collectively referred to as ICW). The outlook of these Credit
Ratings (ratings) has been revised to stable from positive. All
companies are headquartered in San Diego, CA.
The ratings reflect ICW’s balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best
categorizes as strongest, as well as its strong operating performance,
limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.
The ratings upgrade is based on ICW’s improved operating and
underwriting results over the past several years, driven primarily by
favorable loss experience in its leading line of business, workers’
compensation. As a result, ICW’s five-year average combined and
operating ratios outperformed those of the workers’ compensation
composite. Additionally, ICW’s technology platform has resulted in both
operating and underwriting efficiencies, enabling ICW to optimize risk
selection and pricing. Further, ICW’s surplus has grown considerably due
to the better-than-average underwriting performance coupled with an
increasing level of net investment income.
ICW’s ratings also reflect the group’s solid risk-adjusted
capitalization, a comprehensive reinsurance program and a fairly
conservative investment portfolio. Furthermore, the ratings reflect the
financial flexibility of its parent company, ICW Group Assets, Inc.
Offsetting these positive rating factors is ICW’s concentration of risk
in California, subjecting the group to the regulatory, judicial and
economic environment of the state and highly competitive market
conditions.
