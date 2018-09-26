A.M. Best : Upgrades Credit Ratings of Lonpac Insurance Bhd

A.M. Best has upgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A
(Excellent) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating
to “a” from “a-” of Lonpac Insurance Bhd (Lonpac) (Malaysia). The
outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) has been revised to stable
from positive.
The ratings reflect Lonpac’s balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best
categorizes as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance,
neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.
The rating upgrades reflect Lonpac’s consistent capital growth,
underpinned by strong operating results that compare favorably against
peers.
The company’s risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s
Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), is supported by good internal capital
generation and low underwriting leverage. Lonpac’s operating performance
has been consistently strong, driven by solid underwriting profits and
stable investment returns. The company’s operating performance has
exhibited a relatively low level of volatility.
Offsetting rating factors include phased liberalization of Malaysia's
fire and motor lines, which could erode underwriting margins in Lonpac’s
key fire business line. Currently, the fire business segment is largely
tariff driven with limited flexibility for price adjustments.
Positive rating actions are unlikely in the near term. Negative rating
actions could result from deterioration in operating performance.
Ratings are communicated to rated entities prior to publication.
Unless stated otherwise, the ratings were not amended subsequent to that
communication.
This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published
on A.M. Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the
release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office
responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in
this release, please see A.M. Best’s Recent
Rating Activity web page. For additional information
regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding
Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media
use of Best’s Credit Ratings and A.M. Best press releases, please view Guide
for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and A.M. Best Rating
Action Press Releases.
A.M. Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a
unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com
for more information.
Copyright © 2018 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its
affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180926005501/en/