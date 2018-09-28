A.M. Best : Upgrades Credit Ratings of National Telcom Corporation

A.M. Best has upgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to A-
(Excellent) from B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating
(Long-Term ICR) to “a-” from “bbb+” of National Telcom Corporation (NTC)
(Burlington, VT). The outlooks of these Credit Ratings (ratings) have
been revised to stable from positive.
The ratings reflect NTC’s balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best
categorizes as very strong, as well as its adequate operating
performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk
management.
NTC is a captive insurance company that reinsures two fronting insurers
— Great American Insurance Company and Rural Trust Insurance
Company — and financially assumes a portion of each loss from the
National Telecommunications Cooperative Association’s insured members.
NTC has a niche expertise as a provider of insurance products to rural,
independent telephone companies throughout the United States. NTC helps
telecommunication businesses manage financial risk by providing industry
specific insurance and risk management solutions.
The rating upgrades reflect the continuation of NTC’s improved operating
and underwriting results in recent years, driven by improved
underwriting expense management. In addition, NTC has reduced its
dependence on third-party fronting agreements through the investment in
an affiliated start-up company, Rural Trust Insurance Company (RTIC).
Conversely, the growth of RTIC has resulted in higher premium levels and
underwriting leverage ratios. However, NTC’s risk-adjusted
capitalization continues to support the higher premium levels and
underwriting results have not displayed any material deterioration.
A.M. Best remains the leading rating agency of alternative risk
transfer entities, with more than 200 such vehicles rated in the United
States and throughout the world. For current Best’s Credit Ratings and
independent data on the captive and alternative risk transfer insurance
www.ambest.com/captive.
