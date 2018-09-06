A.M. Best : Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of MAPFRE España, Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros S.A.

A.M. Best has upgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating
(Long-Term ICR) to “a+” from “a” and affirmed the Financial Strength
Rating of A (Excellent) of MAPFRE España, Compañía de Seguros y
Reaseguros S.A. (MAPFRE España) (Spain). MAPFRE España is a
subsidiary of MAPFRE S.A. (MAPFRE), the non-operating holding company of
the MAPFRE group. The outlooks of these Credit Ratings (ratings) remain
stable.
The ratings reflect MAPFRE España’s balance sheet strength, which A.M.
Best categorises as very strong, as well as its strong operating
performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk
management. The ratings also factor in MAPFRE España’s strategic
importance to MAPFRE, as key contributor of premium revenue and earnings
for the group. MAPFRE España is the group’s engine for writing non-life
business in the Iberian Peninsula and is strongly integrated within the
MAPFRE group.
The Long-Term ICR upgrade reflects MAPFRE’s improved rating
fundamentals, characterised by a very strong balance sheet, a strong
operating performance, with solid earnings from its Spanish insurance
and global reinsurance operations, and a favourable business profile.
The sustained improvement in Spain’s macroeconomic conditions over
recent years also has benefitted the group’s rating fundamentals
positively.
MAPFRE España’s balance sheet strength is underpinned by its
risk-adjusted capitalisation being at the very strong level, as measured
by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). A.M. Best’s assessment also
considers MAPFRE España’s prudent reserving practices. Furthermore,
MAPFRE España’s capital position is protected against the occurrence of
most local catastrophe perils, as the majority of these events are
covered by Spain’s government’s national scheme (Consorcio de
Compensación de Seguros).
MAPFRE España has a track record of strong operating performance, as
evidenced by a five-year weighted average (2013-2017) return on equity,
as calculated by A.M. Best, of 11.3%. Technical performance remained
excellent in 2017, generating a combined ratio of 93.5%, as calculated
by A.M. Best, despite an increase in adverse weather-related events in
the first half of the year. A.M. Best expects MAPFRE España’s operating
performance to remain strong supported by disciplined technical
underwriting and resilient investment results.
MAPFRE España has a strong position in Spain as the market-leading
non-life insurer, specialising in motor, third-party liability and
homeowner insurance. The company’s business profile is supported by its
diverse distribution capabilities, including an extensive agent
distribution network across the Iberian Peninsula that allows excellent
access to business and assists in maintaining a leading position in a
highly competitive operating market.
