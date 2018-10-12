A.M. Best : Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Sooner Insurance Company

A.M. Best has upgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “a+” from “a” and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) of Sooner Insurance Company (Sooner) (Burlington, VT). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Sooner’s balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The rating upgrade reflects Sooner’s consistent capital and surplus growth, fortified by strong operating results.

The balance sheet strength is underpinned by risk-adjusted capitalization at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), consistently favorable loss reserve development and low underwriting leverage. Although the majority of Sooner’s capital is loaned to its ultimate parent, ConocoPhillips [NYSE: COP], it is considered to have relatively low risk due to this affiliation, as well as the parent’s strong balance sheet and history of positive earnings.

Sooner’s operating performance has been consistently strong over the past 10 years, driven by solid underwriting profits, with most return metrics outperforming the industry composite and modest investment returns. The company’s loss experience has remained favorable for over a decade. This is due in part to strong risk management programs at ConocoPhillips, whose management views Sooner as a core element in its overall corporate risk management program.

The company’s business profile assessment reflects its position as the captive insurer for its ultimate parent. Sooner’s underwriting risks consist largely of providing property damage, business interruption and general liability coverage to ConocoPhillips and its subsidiaries, including joint ventures worldwide.

With regard to its ERM, ConocoPhillips’ corporate insurance and health, safety and environmental groups have a culture of risk awareness and a framework to identify and manage various different types of risks, such as periodic reviews of their potential loss exposures through a specialist in industrial risks, a process A.M. Best views as appropriate for its risk profile. The ratings also reflect the implicit support of ConocoPhillips and the critical role the captive plays in its ERM program.

