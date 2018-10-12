A.M. Best : Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Sooner Insurance Company

A.M. Best has upgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “a+”
from “a” and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) of
Sooner Insurance Company (Sooner) (Burlington, VT). The outlook of these
Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.
The ratings reflect Sooner’s balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best
categorizes as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance,
limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management
(ERM).
The rating upgrade reflects Sooner’s consistent capital and surplus
growth, fortified by strong operating results.
The balance sheet strength is underpinned by risk-adjusted
capitalization at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital
Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), consistently favorable loss reserve development
and low underwriting leverage. Although the majority of Sooner’s capital
is loaned to its ultimate parent, ConocoPhillips [NYSE: COP], it is
considered to have relatively low risk due to this affiliation, as well
as the parent’s strong balance sheet and history of positive earnings.
Sooner’s operating performance has been consistently strong over the
past 10 years, driven by solid underwriting profits, with most return
metrics outperforming the industry composite and modest investment
returns. The company’s loss experience has remained favorable for over a
decade. This is due in part to strong risk management programs at
ConocoPhillips, whose management views Sooner as a core element in its
overall corporate risk management program.
The company’s business profile assessment reflects its position as the
captive insurer for its ultimate parent. Sooner’s underwriting risks
consist largely of providing property damage, business interruption and
general liability coverage to ConocoPhillips and its subsidiaries,
including joint ventures worldwide.
With regard to its ERM, ConocoPhillips’ corporate insurance and health,
safety and environmental groups have a culture of risk awareness and a
framework to identify and manage various different types of risks, such
as periodic reviews of their potential loss exposures through a
specialist in industrial risks, a process A.M. Best views as appropriate
for its risk profile. The ratings also reflect the implicit support of
ConocoPhillips and the critical role the captive plays in its ERM
program.
