A.M. Best : Withdraws Credit Ratings of ECICS Limited

A.M. Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B++
(Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb+”
of ECICS Limited (ECICS) (Singapore). The outlook of the
Long-Term ICR has been revised to negative from stable, while the FSR
outlook remains stable. Concurrently, A.M. Best has withdrawn the
ratings of ECICS, as the company has requested to no longer participate
in A.M. Best’s interactive rating process.
The ratings reflect ECICS’ balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best
categorizes as strong, as well as the company’s marginal operating
performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk
management.
The Long-Term ICR outlook revision to negative reflects A.M. Best’s
concern with the heightened execution risk related to the ECICS’ plan to
return to profitability by rebalancing its portfolio amid difficult
market conditions.
The rating affirmations acknowledge ECICS’ solid risk-adjusted
capitalization, supported by low underwriting leverages and good asset
quality albeit declining in recent years. These positive rating factors
are offset partially by ECICS’ operating performance, which compares
unfavorably with peers, as the company seeks growth in new lines of
business in a challenging operating landscape.
Ratings are communicated to rated entities prior to publication.
Unless stated otherwise, the ratings were not amended subsequent to that
communication.
This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published
on A.M. Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the
release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office
responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in
this release, please see A.M. Best’s Recent
Rating Activity web page. For additional information
regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding
Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media
use of Best’s Credit Ratings and A.M. Best press releases, please view Guide
for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and A.M. Best Rating
Action Press Releases.
A.M. Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a
unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com
for more information.
Copyright © 2018 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its
affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180921005449/en/