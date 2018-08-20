A.M. Best : to Host Webinar on the State of the Global Reinsurance Market

A panel of industry executives and analysts will review the state of the reinsurance markets. This complimentary webinar will be held on Thursday, September 6, 2018, at 2 p.m. (EDT). Register at www.ambest.com/webinars/global18.

Panelists will discuss:

Trends in pricing and availability;

The role of third-party capital;

The outlook for mergers and acquisitions; and

Regulatory developments and more.

Panelists:

John Doucette, president and chief executive officer for reinsurance operations, Everest Re ;

; Greg Richardson, chief risk officer, Transatlantic Reinsurance Company ;

; Robert DeRose, senior director, A.M. Best ; and

; and Scott Mangan, associate director, A.M. Best.

The event will be streamed in video and audio formats, and playback will be available to registered viewers shortly after the event.

