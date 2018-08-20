Log in
A.M. Best : to Host Webinar on the State of the Global Reinsurance Market

08/20/2018 | 08:51am EDT

A panel of industry executives and analysts will review the state of the reinsurance markets. This complimentary webinar will be held on Thursday, September 6, 2018, at 2 p.m. (EDT). Register at www.ambest.com/webinars/global18.

Panelists will discuss:

  • Trends in pricing and availability;
  • The role of third-party capital;
  • The outlook for mergers and acquisitions; and
  • Regulatory developments and more.

Panelists:

  • John Doucette, president and chief executive officer for reinsurance operations, Everest Re;
  • Greg Richardson, chief risk officer, Transatlantic Reinsurance Company;
  • Robert DeRose, senior director, A.M. Best; and
  • Scott Mangan, associate director, A.M. Best.

The event will be streamed in video and audio formats, and playback will be available to registered viewers shortly after the event.

A.M. Best is a trusted source of insurance market insight and data, and the only global credit rating organization with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Best’s Credit Ratings are a recognized indicator of insurer financial strength and creditworthiness. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2018 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2018
