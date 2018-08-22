Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

A.M. Best : to Host Webinar on the State of the Global Reinsurance Market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 01:55pm CEST

A panel of industry executives and analysts will review the state of the reinsurance markets. This complimentary webinar will be held on Thursday, September 6, 2018, at 10 a.m. (EDT). Register at www.ambest.com/webinars/global18.

Panelists will discuss:

  • Trends in pricing and availability;
  • The role of third-party capital;
  • The outlook for mergers and acquisitions; and
  • Regulatory developments and more.

Panelists:

  • John Doucette, president and chief executive officer for reinsurance operations, Everest Re;
  • Greg Richardson, chief risk officer, Transatlantic Reinsurance Company;
  • Robert DeRose, senior director, A.M. Best; and
  • Scott Mangan, associate director, A.M. Best.

The event will be streamed in video and audio formats, and playback will be available to registered viewers shortly after the event.

A.M. Best is a trusted source of insurance market insight and data, and the only global credit rating organization with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Best’s Credit Ratings are a recognized indicator of insurer financial strength and creditworthiness. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2018 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:21pNOVA : to Participate in Citi's 2018 Global Technology Conference
PR
02:20pANALOG DEVICES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:20pIPSIDY INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:20pKNEAT COM : Tier One Customer Scaling Kneat's Platform to New Processes
AQ
02:20pWAL MART STORES : Health care and convenience
AQ
02:20pHAMILTON THORNE : Announces Record Revenue and EBITDA for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2018
AQ
02:20pVISCOM AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
02:18pFRONTLINE : FRO - Q2 2018 Presentation
GL
02:17pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Pjanic extends contract at Juventus
AQ
02:17pFRONTLINE : FRO - Q2 2018 Presentation
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL : cuts outlook on higher costs, warranty claims
2TESLA : Deal-hungry investment bankers walk Tesla tightrope
3Global wheat supply to crisis levels; big China stocks won't provide relief
4NVIDIA CORPORATION : DRIVERLESS ED: Students Advance Self-Driving Research at ’Formula Student Germany&r..
5NEX GROUP PLC : NEX : Exclusive - Britain extends lead as king of currencies despite Brexit vote

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.