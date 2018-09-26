Log in
A.M. Best : to Sponsor 2018 National Risk Retention Association National Conference

09/26/2018 | 08:28pm CEST

A.M. Best is a gold-level sponsor of the 2018 National Risk Retention Association (NRRA) National Conference, being held Oct. 3-5, 2018, at the Sofitel Hotel in Chicago, IL.

Alan Kandel, business development manager, will be in attendance to discuss the process for obtaining a Best’s Credit Rating. To arrange a meeting, email alan.kandel@ambest.com.

NRRA represents the risk retention group industry and conducts regulatory, legislative and judicial advocacy to protect the Liability Risk Retention Act of 1986. The theme of this year’s NRRA convention is “Reinventing Convention,” with an agenda largely shaped by topic requests from past attendees. Dan Teclaw, senior financial analyst, will be on hand and meeting with member companies. To arrange a meeting, email dan.teclaw@ambest.com. For more information, please see the event overview and agenda.

A.M. Best is a trusted source of insurance market insight and data, and the only global credit rating agency with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Best's Credit Ratings are a recognized indicator of insurer financial strength and creditworthiness. Visit http://www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2018 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2018
