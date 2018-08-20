A.M. BestTV: California Wildfires Will Impact Homeowners Insurers, Say A.M. Best Analysts

In this A.M.BestTV episode, Sridhar Manyem, director, and
Jason Hopper, associate director, both in A.M. Best’s industry
research and analytics department, said losses from this year's numerous
wildfires in California will likely impact pricing and underwriting for
the state’s homeowners market. Click on http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=wildfires818
to view the entire program.
Manyem spoke about how losses so far in 2018 compare with that of 2017,
which was also a very destructive wildfire season in California. “The
situation is still evolving,” said Manyem. “Major wildfires continue to
burn across California. A.M. Best believes that the amount of damage
that has happened in 2018 will be comparable or greater than the amount
of damage that happened in 2017. We think that it is still going to be
an earnings event. For some insurers, it could be a capital event. We
will know the more complete picture as things stabilize.”
Hopper addressed the issue how this will change the homeowners market in
California in terms of availability or pricing.
“A.M. Best expects some price increases throughout the state, more so
where fires have already destroyed some structures,” he said. “It might
also cost a little more to replace any structures that might get burned
down a second time, and there will be more changes in underwriting
process and loss mitigation strategies. Additionally, reinsurance costs
could go up if pricing continues to increase.”
Recent episodes of A.M.BestTV include:
-
Captives Tap Reinsurers for Capital, Business and Data Support,
Says Panel: At the Vermont Captive Insurance Association
conference, a panel of captive insurance and reinsurance experts said
captives, which are typically smaller insurance organizations, look to
reinsurers as much for capital as for business expertise: http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=reinsurancepanel818.
-
Prospect of Federal Rules for Cyber Puts Pressure on Insurers and
States, Say Panelists: Captive insurance executives said new rules
at the federal level on cyber security would pre-empt many state
standards, but also would hasten the adoption of cyber strategies: http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=cyberreg818.
-
Better Movement of Information Via Blockchain Should Spark Captive
Growth, Say Executives: Rocco Mancini, consultant, captive
solutions, Marsh, and Havell Rodrigues, chief executive officer,
Adjoint, said industry participants and regulators have seen the
benefits of blockchain technology and are taking early steps to widen
its adoption: http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=blockchain3818.
-
Insolvencies Tied to RRGs Formed for Short-Term Reasons, Says
Medical Liability Panel: Captive experts say that some risk
retention groups (RRGs) that were formed to take advantage of
temporary hard-market conditions had poor outcomes compared with RRGs
that pursued better underwriting and reserving practices: http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=medmalrrg818.
A.M.BestTV covers exclusive A.M. Best information
and reports, targeted topics and key developments in the (re)insurance
industry every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Sign up for alerts
of episodes at http://www.ambest.com/multimedia/ambtvsignup.html.
View A.M.BestTV episodes at http://www.ambest.tv.
A.M. Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a
unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com
for more information.
Copyright © 2018 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its
affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180820005292/en/