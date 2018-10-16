A.M. BestTV: Hurricane Michael Likely Will Take Bigger Toll on Reinsurers, Say A.M. Best Analysts

In this episode of A.M.BestTV, David Blades, senior research
analyst, and Chris Draghi, senior financial analyst, both with A.M.
Best, said rated insurers operating in Florida appear prepared to
absorb anticipated catastrophe losses from Hurricane Michael, with
reinsurers expected to take a larger share of losses than they did for
Hurricane Florence in September. Click on http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=ambhurricane1018
to view the entire program.
“I think it is safe to say from the standpoint of insured and economic
losses, these will be a little higher than the initial estimates, given
how the storm intensified before making landfall,” said Blades. “A.M.
Best believes its rated companies are sufficiently capitalized with
appropriate reinsurance programs in place to absorb any claims. We think
reinsurers will absorb more losses from Hurricane Michael as compared
with that from Hurricane Florence, but even then, losses should still be
within reinsurers’ catastrophe budgets and overall loss estimates.”
Draghi discussed the preparedness of the so-called “take–out” insurers
in Florida.
“These companies were tested last year with Hurricane Irma,” said
Draghi. “Different areas were brought to light that needed certain
revisions, such as reinsurance protection or concentration management,
but other mitigation strategies proved effective. Overall, this is
definitely a unique collection of companies that have their own
distinctive strategies, old and new, that will affect the affordability
and availability of insurance within the market.”
To access a copy of this briefing, titled, “Insurers and Reinsurers
Brace for Hurricane Michael Catastrophe Losses,” visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=278969.
