A.M. BestTV: Insurers Are Pursuing a Range of Post-Brexit Plans, Says A.M. Best Senior Director

In this A.M.BestTV episode, Catherine Thomas, senior director of analytics, A.M. Best, said insurers are creating subsidiaries, building new relationships and transferring liabilities in an effort to prepare for possible outcomes depending on how Brexit proceeds. Click on http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=brexit818 to view the entire program.

Thomas addressed how companies are handling Brexit.

“Over the past year, in the absence of any real clarity as to what a future trade deal will look like between the United Kingdom and the European Union, U.K. insurers are really accelerating their plans to establish additional subsidiaries in the other EU countries,” said Thomas. “U.K. insurers that are currently using passporting rights to access EU business are taking more seriously the potential issue that they will not be able to service claims on existing EU policies after Brexit.”

Thomas also highlighted the factors that are playing into where a company is choosing to establish a subsidiary.

“The reasons for insurers choosing a particular domicile are very much driven by their own specific considerations. Such as proximity to clients, availability of underwriting talent, whether they have an existing operation in a particular location, the local tax regime and the local regulator,” said Thomas.

To access a copy of this briefing, titled, “Insurers Step up Brexit Plans in Absence of Clarity,” visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=276577.

