Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

A.M. BestTV: U.S. Health Insurers Become More Aggressive Investors, Say A.M. Best Analysts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 02:33pm CEST

In this A.M.BestTV episode, Jennifer Asamoah, financial analyst, and Jason Hopper, associate director, industry research and analytics, both of A.M. Best, said health insurers' investments have included more non-traditional assets and higher-risk bonds. Click on http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=healthinvestments818 to view the entire program.

The make-up of the U.S. health insurers’ investment portfolio has undergone a sizeable growth over the last decade. Asamoah highlighted what has driven that growth.

“The health industry has seen a sizable growth in invested assets, averaging 8% annually with a shift to non-traditional asset classes,” said Asamoah. “The challenge of the low-interest environment has compelled many carriers to consider these non-traditional asset classes as a means to boost their overall investment income. Also, the growth trend is driven by national players, such as Kaiser, which accounted for 22% of the segment’s assets, as well as the top five carriers, which accounted for 44% in 2017.”

Hopper spoke about whether the shifts have resulted in improved investment income.

“Overall, gross investment income per asset has been relatively consistent. From a broader perspective, investment income as a whole has been around one-quarter of total net operating gains over the last 10 years. Growth and investment income have moved within tandem with overall operating performance,” he said.

To access a copy of this special report, titled, “U.S. Health Insurance Companies Expanding Investment Options,” visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=276604

Recent episodes of A.M.BestTV include:

  • Hawaii Dodged Hurricane, but Still Exposed to Flooding, Say A.M. Best Analysts: Steven DeLosa, associate analyst, and Bobby Skrabal, financial analyst, both of A.M. Best, said the insurance impact following Hurricane Lane mostly will be property and flooding claims in Hawaii, although relatively few Hawaii homeowners have flood insurance from the National Flood Insurance Program: http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=hawaii818.
  • Volatility, Fees Cool Insurers' Ardor for Hedge Funds, Says A.M. Best Associate Director: Jason Hopper, associate director, industry research and analytics, A.M. Best, said insurers have become more selective in their use of hedge funds: http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=hedgefunds918.
  • Qard Hasan Loan System Creates Conflicts for Takaful Insurers, Says A.M. Best Associate Director: Salman Siddiqui, associate director, analytics, A.M. Best, said takaful-oriented insurers often rely on an interest-free loan system, known as Qard Hasan, to cover policyholder deficits, and that over-reliance on the system can create longer-term issues: http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=qardhasan818.
  • Insurers Are Pursuing a Range of Post-Brexit Plans, Says A.M. Best Senior Director: Catherine Thomas, senior director of analytics, A.M. Best, said insurers are creating subsidiaries, building new relationships and transferring liabilities in an effort to prepare for possible outcomes depending on how Brexit proceeds: http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=brexit818.

A.M.BestTV covers exclusive A.M. Best and insurance industry information and reports, targeted topics and key developments in the insurance, reinsurance and related sectors daily. Sign up for alerts of episodes at http://www.ambest.com/multimedia/ambtvsignup.html. View A.M.BestTV episodes at http://www.ambest.tv.

A.M. Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2018 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:38aTARTISAN NICKEL : Initiates Work Program at the Kenbridge Deposit, Kenora, Ontario and Prepares Update to NI 43-101.
AQ
09:37aWILLIS TOWERS WATSON : to participate in HR Technology Conference and Expo
PU
09:37aPANEVEZIO STATYBOS TRESTAS : On September 4th, Panevezio statybos trestas AB (PST) and Vilniaus silumos tinklai AB (VST) have concluded the transaction in the amount of 2.178 mln. for purchasing of the former VST office building in V. Kudirkos Street.
PU
09:37aNAKAMA : Proxy Proof 2 04/09/18
PU
09:37aNAKAMA : Notice of AGM 04/09/18
PU
09:37aPODRAVKA D D : Acquisition of PODRAVKA Inc. shares – Notice
PU
09:37aCOWEN : Bobby Croswell Joins Cowen as Managing Director, Outsourced Trading
AQ
09:37aUnion Bankshares Corporation to Attend Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
GL
09:36aMAGNETS MARKET : Magnets Price, Types of Magnets, Category Pricing Strategies, Supplier Selection Insights, and Market Spend Growth Data Now Available from SpendEdge
BU
09:35aAsterion Enters Consulting Agreement with White Sheep Services Corp. and Appoints Hamish Sutherland as COO
NE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Dutch bank ING fined $900 million for failing to spot money laundering
2TELEFONICA : TELEFONICA : Calls Investor Day Over Share-Price Drop -El Confidencial
3DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : shares fall as Estonia crisis deepens
4REDROW PLC : REDROW : Housebuilder Redrow says demand robust despite Brexit, profit jumps
5MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION : MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC : Credit Suisse ups MicroPort to HK$11.5

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.