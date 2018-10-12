Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

A.M. BestTV at ACLI: Life Insurers Face Regulatory Entanglements and Shrinking Producer Force

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 09:03pm CEST

In this episode of A.M.BestTV from the American Council of Life Insurers Conference (ACLI) in Washington, D.C., attendees said a range of issues, including California's new privacy rules and confusion over short-term health coverage, have insurers mounting various information campaigns. Additionally, recruitment lags as the coming wave of producers retire. Click on http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=acli11018 to view the entire program.

“This is a great time to come into this business,” said Marvin Feldman, president & chief executive officer, Life Happens. “Nevertheless, the lag in recruiting that is taking place in the industry is a concern. Research shows that the industry is going to lose 40% of its agents and advisers over the next eight to 10 years. Since our retention is only around 15%, the industry would have to hire 80,000 each year just to stay even. However, research shows that the industry is only hiring 30,000-34,000 per year. Consequently, you can see how this is a problem.”

Brian Bayerle, senior actuary, ACLI, said the rate of change is the biggest challenge facing the industry.

“The biggest challenge for the industry is the rate of change,” said Bayerle. “Everything that is going on with insurtech and big data shows that there are a lot of opportunities available. However, that means that we have to work past a lot of outdated ways of doing things. So the opportunities are there, but with them come a lot of risks,” he said.

Other people that appear in this episode:

  • Susan Neely, president and chief executive officer, ACLI;
  • Paige Freeman, senior vice president, general counsel corporate secretary, Munich American Reassurance Company;
  • Chuck Piacentini, vice president, insurance regulation & associate general counsel, ACLI; and
  • Dorothy Andrews, associate, society of actuaries, Insurance Strategies Consulting.

A.M.BestTV covers exclusive A.M. Best and insurance industry information and reports, targeted topics and key developments in the insurance, reinsurance and related sectors daily. Sign up for alerts of episodes at http://www.ambest.com/multimedia/ambtvsignup.html. View A.M.BestTV episodes at http://www.ambest.tv.

A.M. Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2018 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:48pPPG INDUSTRIES : completes 10 projects as part of COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Day of Caring in Greater Pittsburgh in partnership with United Way
PU
09:47pEmpty shelves, poor customer service speed Sears' decline
RE
09:46pEmpty shelves, poor customer service speed Sears' decline
RE
09:45pVYCOR MEDICAL INC : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:42pPAYCHEX INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
09:42pNEW JERSEY NATURAL GAS : to Host 2018 Kickoff for the Drive NatGas NGV Sea to Shining Sea Road Rally
BU
09:41pCOCA COLA : Foundation and Local Bottler Join Together to Support Hurricane Michael Relief
BU
09:40pNORRIS INDUSTRIES, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:38pCISCO : NewOps. Kubernetes. Multicloud.
PU
09:38pWoz U and BlockGeeks Announce Partnership
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JPMorgan's consumer banking strength offsets bond trading weakness
2BLACKROCK : Lloyds awards 30 billion pound investment contract to BlackRock
3OPEC says oil market well supplied, wary of 2019 surplus
4BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING : BMW to buy control of China venture in 'new era' for foreign carmakers
5APHRIA INC : Cannabis producer Aphria profit surges on strong demand, investment gains

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.