A.M. BestTV at NAMIC: The Attraction of Insurance: Purpose, Community and Double-Digit Job Leads

In this A.M.BestTV episode, current and former risk management and finance students attending the 2018 National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies (NAMIC) Conference, in San Antonio, TX, said they are drawn to insurance because they can improve lives in an industry that presents a wide range of job opportunities. Click on http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=namic1918 to view the entire program.

Susan Gordon, risk management executive in residence, St. Mary’s University, highlighted what advantages millennials bring to the industry.

“Our industry needs people that really have a sense of entrepreneurship, who are not afraid to ask questions and dig into understanding technology,” said Gordon. “I think the risk management and insurance industries are really starving for people with those qualities and characteristics. “

Jacob Gutierrez, a St. Mary's University graduate, spoke about the opportunities within the industry.

“This industry is very hungry for young talent right now,” said Gutierrez. “I don't think there is any other industry or degree program that can allow me to get double digits of concrete leads for job opportunities and end up with many different job offers. … The opportunities in this industry are immense for any up and comer.”

Jennifer Baltazar Salinas, a student at the Greehey School of Business, said she decided to go into the risk management and finance areas because she believes that, “The world is evolving, and life revolves around finance and insurance. … Life is not just about us, but also those who will come after us, and so we need to make it good for them through the insurance industry.”

Magda Olivas, a senior at St. Mary's University, sees the industry evolving.

“Nowadays, we move in a really fast paced environment. The insurance industry brings to the lives of many young people that fast speed: how we move in the world and how we interact with each other. The insurance industry is there when we need it. It is able to support your needs and also enables you to have a better life,” she said.

For full video coverage of the NAMIC conference, including exclusive executive interviews, please visit http://www.ambest.tv/namic18.

To access a copy of the market segment report, titled, “U.S. P/C Mutual Insurers: Moderate Surplus Growth Despite Elevated Losses,” visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=278170.

