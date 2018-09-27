A.M. BestTV at NAMIC: The Attraction of Insurance: Purpose, Community and Double-Digit Job Leads

In this A.M.BestTV episode, current and former risk
management and finance students attending the 2018 National Association
of Mutual Insurance Companies (NAMIC) Conference, in San Antonio, TX,
said they are drawn to insurance because they can improve lives in an
industry that presents a wide range of job opportunities. Click on http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=namic1918
to view the entire program.
Susan Gordon, risk management executive in residence, St. Mary’s
University, highlighted what advantages millennials bring to the
industry.
“Our industry needs people that really have a sense of entrepreneurship,
who are not afraid to ask questions and dig into understanding
technology,” said Gordon. “I think the risk management and insurance
industries are really starving for people with those qualities and
characteristics. “
Jacob Gutierrez, a St. Mary's University graduate, spoke about the
opportunities within the industry.
“This industry is very hungry for young talent right now,” said
Gutierrez. “I don't think there is any other industry or degree program
that can allow me to get double digits of concrete leads for job
opportunities and end up with many different job offers. … The
opportunities in this industry are immense for any up and comer.”
Jennifer Baltazar Salinas, a student at the Greehey School of Business,
said she decided to go into the risk management and finance areas
because she believes that, “The world is evolving, and life revolves
around finance and insurance. … Life is not just about us, but also
those who will come after us, and so we need to make it good for them
through the insurance industry.”
Magda Olivas, a senior at St. Mary's University, sees the industry
evolving.
“Nowadays, we move in a really fast paced environment. The insurance
industry brings to the lives of many young people that fast speed: how
we move in the world and how we interact with each other. The insurance
industry is there when we need it. It is able to support your needs and
also enables you to have a better life,” she said.
For full video coverage of the NAMIC conference, including exclusive
executive interviews, please visit http://www.ambest.tv/namic18.
To access a copy of the market segment report, titled, “U.S. P/C Mutual
Insurers: Moderate Surplus Growth Despite Elevated Losses,” visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=278170.
