A.M. BestTV at Rendez-Vous: Reinsurers Race Against Whirlwind of Changes

In this A.M.BestTV episode from the 2018 Les Rendez-Vous de
Septembre (Rendez-Vous) conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco, reinsurers
and related professionals gather amid an evolving landscape and
to view the entire program.
to view the entire program.
Attendees say companies need to adapt or they will vanish, while pricing
pressure, alternative capacity, market consolidation and capital
management also are capturing industry attention.
“I think that the leading topic is going to be what is in store for
pricing terms and conditions,” said Robert DeRose, senior director, A.M.
Best. “People are very concerned about who their partner is today
and whether their partner will be around for the long term. Therefore,
mergers and acquisitions are on everyone's mind in terms of when they
transact business, since they want to make sure that they are dealing
with a partner that has the relevance and the longevity in the market to
be a partner over the long term.”
“One theme is certainly going to be the convergence between alternative
capacity and traditional reinsurance companies,” said Stefan Holzberger,
chief rating officer, A.M. Best. “We' have seen some pretty big mergers
and acquisitions....…What we are seeing there is this partnership
between alternative capital and traditional reinsurance providers:
building scale, lowering the cost of capital and earning fee income from
utilizing alternative capacity where they are not necessarily on the
hook from a capitalization or risk-bearing standpoint.”
Other people that appear in this episode:
-
Nick Charteris-Black, managing director, market development, EMEA,
A.M. Best;
-
Anthony Diodato, managing director, A.M. Best;
-
David Flandro, global head of analytics, JLT Re;
-
Franz-Josef Hahn, chief executive officer, Peak Re; and
-
Mark Watson, chief executive officer, Argo Group.
For full video coverage of the Rendez-Vous conference, including
exclusive executive interviews,
exclusive executive interviews, visit http://www.ambest.tv/rvs18.
