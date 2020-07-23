Log in
A Market Segmentation Solution to Help a Specialty Chemicals Supplier Increase ROI | Infiniti Research's Recent Success

07/23/2020 | 12:52pm EDT

Infiniti Research is a premier provider of market and customer intelligence solutions. Having 15+ years of experience with in-depth, accurate, and reliable research, our strategic approaches and solutions provide our clients with a competitive edge. Our teams offer expertise in 50+ industries across the globe and ensure consistency of our research. Our solutions and recommendations are built on a strong foundation of actionable intelligence. Contact Us for tailored market intelligence solutions for your unique business challenges.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200723005752/en/

Market Segmentation Solution for a Specialty Chemicals Supplier (Graphic: Business Wire)

Market Segmentation Solution for a Specialty Chemicals Supplier (Graphic: Business Wire)

“The relentless demand for specialty chemicals among the construction segment for various residential projects and public infrastructure contributes to the growth of the industry. To counter these challenges and understand customers’ attitudes toward the products, businesses are leveraging market segmentation solutions,” says a chemical industry expert at Infiniti Research. For more insights into our solutions portfolio, request more information.

Business Challenge:

The client is a renowned specialty chemicals supplier and wanted to identify the different groups of purchasers in the market to target their products and services appropriately. By leveraging Infiniti’s market segmentation solution, the specialty chemicals supplier also sought to tailor their offerings and meet the precise demands of all consumer groups. The primary objective was to match their offerings and customers’ preferences, in turn, improving overall business efficiency.

Our Approach:

Infiniti’s market segmentation experts followed a comprehensive approach to identify potential targets and implement an efficient segmentation strategy. This approach employed by our research experts consisted of:

  • Extensive research comprising of interviews and discussions with leading stakeholders across the specialty chemicals industry.
  • A compilation of information from an array of secondary sources, such as industry databases, company presentations, and industry forums.

Business Outcome:

Infiniti’s market segmentation solution helped the client efficiently target each group and meet their needs. Further, the solution assisted the client in identifying potential ways to split the market based on demographic criteria. The market segmentation solution also helped redefine their advertising and media campaigns to enhance ROI. The insights from the expert insights offered helped devise branding strategies to remain relevant in the competitive specialty chemicals industry.

Infiniti’s research experts are equipped with the expertise and skill set to provide effective, strategic, and actionable market segmentation solutions to specialty chemicals suppliers. Request a free proposal for comprehensive insights on providing well-tailored offerings to the ideal target groups.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research, is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2020
