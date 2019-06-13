Log in
A Match Made In Paradise - Vanessa Fukunaga And Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate Host The 2019 Luxury Real Estate Spring Retreat

06/13/2019 | 01:35pm EDT

LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate, the number one luxury real estate brokerage in the Baja California Sur market are at the top of their game, empowering change and leading with unrivaled vision, passion, and strength that's undeniably ascending to new heights. Mid 2018, the brokerage was selected by Who´s Who in Luxury Real Estate to host the 2019 Luxury Real Estate Spring Retreat, and early May this year, they delivered a match made in paradise in company with nearly 200 top industry professionals, international leaders, and masters in the field. A time to shine, Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate successfully placed their brokerage, property listings, and the unique destination of Los Cabos, Mexico center stage to talk business.

Kicking off the conference week was an unforgettable Board of Regents cocktail at The Residences at Las Ventanas al Paraíso, A Rosewood Resort. As a one-of-a-kind moment to present these extraordinary Residences exclusively represented by Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate, the unparalleled Las Ventanas al Paraíso experiences were brought to life through exquisite cuisine, mini golf, mermaids, mariachis and fireworks. The days unfolded with a roster loaded with industry enhancing meeting sessions and panel discussions all making for an uplifting and educational time on the biggest trends shaping the industry.

Throughout the week, it was clear to see that this was #NoOrdinaryConference. Signature experiences including a tequila tasting, poolside networking, a strikingly emblematic company booth in collaboration with Ocean Blue World, and exciting giveaway moments were all celebrated at JW Marriott´s spectacular facilities. Additionally, VIP´s within the network were exclusively invited to a tailored and private event at the exquisite Estate Nineteen in Espiritu del Mar. A culinary experience with Angel and Carmen Carbajal of Nick-San Restaurants, guests enjoyed a fusion of Cuban rhythms by Rosalia de Cuba, amidst divine wines by Casa Madero, a tasting by Tequila Mexita´s, flavored teas per NOMU, all elegantly staged by Del Cabo Events and Lola del Campo flower design.

As the meeting of the minds drew to a close, the spotlight was on The Residences at Solaz, a Luxury Collection Resort, and Viceroy Residences Los Cabos. Riding off into the sunset attendees connected face to face with specialized team members from the brokerage learning first-hand about the products, services, amenities, and the market. Surprises were found around every corner as the rich culture and vivid beauty of Mexico was blended into a legendary #PropertyTourInParadise!

¨It has been a true honor to host such an esteemed networking platform right here in Los Cabos. We networked, we collaborated, we formed new partnerships and it was a match made in paradise! In addition to a huge tourism and industry boost for the region, the conference week provided an exceptional opportunity for us to showcase the true value of our expertise and passion further reinforcing our foothold in the luxury market as the number one choice for buying and selling luxury real estate,¨ states Vanessa Fukunaga, Owner, President | CEO of Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate and Owner, Publisher | CEO of Ocean Blue World. Consistently striving to raise the bar each and every time for top leadership and service to the global community, the award-winning team at Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate invites you to #VacationInvestRetire and #LiveCabo.

For more information please contact:
Tania Ashby
Public Relations
T.ashby@snellrealestate.com
866.650.5845 (Toll-free)
www.snellrealestate.com

 

(PRNewsfoto/Engel & Völkers Snell Real Esta)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-match-made-in-paradise---vanessa-fukunaga-and-engel--volkers-snell-real-estate-host-the-2019-luxury-real-estate-spring-retreat-300867375.html

SOURCE Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate


© PRNewswire 2019
