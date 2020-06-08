A Medical Device Manufacturer Increased Sales by 43% by Partnering with Infiniti Research | Read the Complete Success Story on Competitive Intelligence Solution for More Insights

Infiniti Research is the world's leading independent provider of strategic market intelligence solutions. Our market intelligence services are designed to connect your organization’s goals with global opportunities. Today's competitive business environment demands in-depth, accurate, and reliable business information to ensure that companies gain a strong foothold in domestic or foreign markets. Our global industry specialist teams ensure the international consistency of our research, enabling powerful access to the real story behind market changes. Request a complimentary proposal to learn more about our services for your business.

Business Challenge:

The client, a medical device services provider in Canada, faced growing threats from competitors in both product development and go-to-market activities. Also, the medical devices market client faced difficulties in anticipating competitors’ activities, understanding past market disruptions, and planning for future market opportunities and disruptions. Besides, the medical devices market client was unable to assess the effectiveness of competitors market positioning. Moreover, rapid technological advancements and low barriers to entry made it easier for new medical devices companies to enter the Canadian market. As a result, the client witnessed a huge decline in its revenue. The medical devices market client, therefore, approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering competitive intelligence solution.

COVID-19 has had a severe impact on the medical devices market. This has even impacted the supply chain and manufacturing activities. Contact us to know how our COVID-19 business continuity support solutions can help medical device companies to respond, recover, and thrive in the post-COVID-19 era.

Our Approach:

With competitive intelligence study, the experts at Infiniti Research were able to uncover the key strategies of relevant competitors, pricing tactics, relevant strategic partnerships, product sales strategy, and product development challenges. Also, by conducting customer intelligence study, we provided actionable insights to the client relating to the key criteria that drove medical devices vendor selection, how customers viewed various vendors and, other components of their purchase decisions.

Business Outcome:

With Infiniti’s competitive intelligence solution, the medical devices market client acquired a baseline understanding of the competitive landscape and increased sales by 43%.

Also, the client was able to:

Identify technologies and processes leveraged by their competitors to tackle security and operational risks in the industry

Identify the top medical devices outsourcing companies to help them at the time of immediate requirements

Meet their immediate priorities and attain faster time to market

Reduce operational cost by 23%

Understand their competitors’ investment into R&D and new technologies

Make informed investment and commercial decisions in a fast-moving market

The coronavirus outbreak has affected businesses worldwide, and the medical devices market is no exception. Request more info for an in-depth market analysis on how COVID-19 will impact the medical devices market and data-driven insights to plan your next moves.

