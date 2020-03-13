Log in
A Message about NASCC: The Steel Conference from AISC President Charlie Carter

03/13/2020

March 13, 2020

We've received a lot of questions about this year's NASCC: The Steel Conference, which is currently set to take place in Atlanta late next month.

The short answer is: We don't have enough information at this point to determine whether to postpone or cancel the conference. Our absolute top priority is the health and safety of everyone in the steel industry.

We'll make a decision next Friday, March 20, and we'll keep you posted.

If the conference is canceled we will, of course, refund all registration fees. We are also looking into options to bring many of the sessions to you remotely. And, of course, there are always almost 2,000 complimentary programs available at aisc.org/learn.

We're always available at nascc@aisc.orgif you have any questions.

Please stay safe out there.

Disclaimer

AISC - American Institute of Steel Construction published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2020 00:06:03 UTC
