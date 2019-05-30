A Milestone in Social Impact: Turner Impact Capital Celebrates Five Years of “Profits With a Purpose,” Reaching $3 Billion in Investment Potential and Directly Impacting 100,000 Lives

Turner Impact Capital is marking its fifth anniversary by announcing a
significant milestone: as the nation’s largest private equity real
estate firm exclusively dedicated to social impact, it has reached $3
billion in investment potential while directly impacting more than
100,000 lives in underserved communities throughout the United States.
These milestones distinguish Turner Impact Capital as one of the most
active firms in the growing social impact space, fulfilling its mission
by addressing key societal challenges through community-serving real
estate solutions. By harnessing market forces, the firm’s investments
are sustainable, scalable, and durable – improving lives and
strengthening communities while earning strong financial returns for
investors.
“Turner Impact Capital is built on a simple premise: that by connecting
profits with purpose, we can tackle enormous challenges in the
communities where help and hope are needed most,” said Turner Impact
Capital CEO Bobby Turner. “At a time when capitalism is undergoing
scrutiny and skepticism, we are proving that market forces can indeed be
a powerful force for good. I am inspired by our progress over the past
five years, and extremely excited about the opportunities ahead to
continue expanding our impact.”
Since opening its doors in 2014, Turner Impact Capital has made
significant investments to address three core challenges: K-12 public
education, affordable workforce housing, and outcome-based healthcare in
underserved urban communities throughout the U.S. In total, these
investments serve more than 100,000 children, adults and seniors across
the nation.
Turner Impact Capital’s achievements include:
-
Building 103 public charter schools for best-in-class charter
school operators serving more than 55,000 students
through the Turner-Agassi Charter School Facilities Funds, which
accelerate the growth of high-achieving charter schools in high-need
communities;
-
Acquiring, preserving and enriching 7,800 affordable
workforce housing units for more than 13,000 residents
through the Turner Multifamily Impact Fund, which addresses the
housing crisis for low- to moderate-income households in major
metropolitan areas;
-
Developing or acquiring 15 state-of-the-art, community-serving
healthcare facilities to serve 44,000 low-income residents
through the Turner Healthcare Facilities Fund, working with
premier healthcare providers that deliver top-quality care for
residents of underserved communities;
-
Launching a dedicated mission-driven property management firm, TI
Communities, which has provided over 38,000 hours of
resident-focused enrichment programs for residents of Turner
Multifamily Impact Fund communities.
In all of the firm’s work, diversity is a core value. The Turner Impact
Capital and TI Communities teams are 88% diverse and 51% women, giving
them a unique perspective and enabling them to better identify,
quantify, and mitigate the risks associated with investing in socially
enriching infrastructure.
Turner Impact Capital is backed by a broad range of investors that
include university endowments, financial institutions, family offices
and others who seek positive financial as well as societal returns.
Turner Impact Capital is also supported by the commitment of its highly
distinguished partners and ambassadors, who include tennis legend Andre
Agassi (co-managing partner of the Turner-Agassi Charter School
Facilities Funds) as well as actress and philanthropist Eva Longoria and
NBA star Chris Paul, both investors in the Turner Multifamily Impact
Fund.
Below is more information about the firm’s three investment strategies:
-
The Turner-Agassi Charter School Facilities Funds promote the
success and growth of schools for the most accomplished charter
networks in the nation. The platform combines resources, development
experience and a passion for educational excellence to create
learning-friendly, environmentally sustainable school facilities for
these networks – enabling them to stay focused on their top priority:
helping students excel in the classroom. The funds anticipate
developing as many as 130 schools in high-need areas of the country by
2020.
-
The Turner Multifamily Impact Fund addresses the housing crisis
in America by targeting and preserving rental housing that is
affordable to those earning less than the area median income,
including community-serving professionals such as teachers, police
officers, and healthcare workers. The fund implements targeted
physical upgrades, property management improvements and sustainability
practices that enhance day-to-day operations. Importantly, the fund
also creates a “pride in rentership” by delivering on-site enrichment
services for residents related to education, healthcare and security
that improve quality of life in a measurable and meaningful way.
-
The Turner Healthcare Facilities Fund addresses the large and
growing need for community-serving healthcare facilities that improve
access to quality care, reduce costs and ultimately improve health
outcomes for residents of low- and moderate-income urban communities.
The fund will invest up to $500 million to develop high-quality
facilities for proven healthcare providers in communities with
underserved patient populations.
Turner Impact Capital’s growth is fueled by a track record of strong
financial performance, the growing demand for social impact investment
opportunities, and demographic trends accelerating the need for these
types of community-serving real estate investments. Unlike traditional
investing, Turner Impact Capital’s holistic and multi-disciplinary
approach does not speculate on market demand and is less correlated to
broader economic factors such as market indices or interest rates.
About Turner Impact Capital
Turner Impact Capital is the nation’s largest private equity real estate
firm exclusively dedicated to social impact. Based in Santa Monica,
California, the firm focuses on creating sustainable solutions for many
of today’s societal problems by developing and investing in
community-enriching infrastructure in densely-populated, underserved
communities. The firm seeks to generate superior risk-adjusted financial
returns by investing in markets with large supply/demand mismatches of
core community infrastructure (i.e. workforce housing, public schools
and community-serving healthcare facilities) and a lack of institutional
capital.
Turner Impact Capital seeks profits with a purpose.
more at: www.turnerimpact.com
or @turnerimpact on Twitter.
