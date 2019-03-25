A Mulligan from ESPN: Tournament Challenge Second Chance Game

Any fan can enter brackets and join groups, starting fresh with the Sweet 16

[Attachment] A mulligan. A do-over. A second chance. All fans deserve one, which is why ESPN is offering the Tournament Challenge Second Chance game for anyone who thinks they've lost the opportunity to win bragging rights or a chance to win a grand prize among the 17.2 million in ESPN's Men's Tournament Challenge game. Any fan looking for a fresh start can choose the winners for the remaining 15 men's tournament games and have a chance to win a grand prize of $5,000 in Amazon Gift Cards.

Fans can submit Tournament Challenge Second Chance brackets until Thursday, March 28, at 7:00 p.m. ET, before the start of the first Sweet 16 game, No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 1 Gonzaga in the West Regional.

In the meantime, following are a few highlights among the 17.2 million brackets in the ESPN Men's Tournament Challenge heading into the Sweet 16:

All four No. 1 seeds were picked to make the Sweet 16 in 73.6 percent of entries. All four No. 2 seeds were chosen correctly in 52.8 percent, but there is a significant drop-off for brackets picking the four No. 3 seeds making it that far: 16.8 percent.

No. 4 Florida St.'s win over No. 12 Murray St. in the West Regional busted many brackets leaning on the underdog, as 13.6 percent of people had the Racers going all the way to the Sweet 16. That was a higher percentage than all No. 7, No. 8, No. 9, No. 10, and No. 11 seeds, including No. 7 Wofford and No. 10 Florida, who also fell on Saturday.

One No. 12 seed delivering for upset-minded fans in the South Regional was Oregon, with 18.3 percent of brackets pushing them to the Sweet 16 and 15.9 percent predicting the Ducks would face No. 1 Virginia. 85 percent of those brackets picked Virginia to beat Oregon, while 3.6 percent of brackets have Oregon making it to the Elite Eight.

The Sweet 16 matchup between No. 2 Michigan St. and No. 3 LSU in the East was predicted by 50.2 percent of brackets, with 74.4 percent choosing the Spartans to take down the Tigers.

In the West, 50.7 percent of brackets pegged the Sweet 16 matchup of No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 4 Florida St. Of those brackets, 72.5 percent predict Gonzaga will reach the Elite Eight.

Among the most disappointed fans are those who picked one of two No. 6 seeds to reach the Sweet 16. Nearly a quarter of all brackets (24.5 percent) had Maryland winning their two games in the East and 39.3 percent had Villanova doing the same in the South, but both lost in the second round to No. 3 seeds LSU and Purdue, respectively.

Villanova's loss to Purdue in the 39th game of the tournament resulted in the elimination of the single remaining perfect bracket among the 17.2 million in the Men's Tournament Challenge.

Percentages of brackets picking the Sweet 16 teams to advance to the Elite Eight:

No. 1 Duke: 86.3 percent

No. 1 North Carolina: 77.5 percent

No. 1 Virginia: 74.6 percent

No. 1 Gonzaga: 64.3 percent

No. 2 Michigan St.: 66.1 percent

No. 2 Kentucky: 62.1 percent

No. 2 Tennessee: 58.1 percent

No. 2 Michigan: 54.7 percent

No. 3 Houston: 58.7 percent

No. 3 Texas Tech: 25.9 percent

No. 3 LSU: 18.1 percent

No. 3 Purdue: 17.7 percent

No. 4 Florida St.: 19.2 percent

No. 4 Virginia Tech: 7.3 percent

No. 5 Auburn: 8.5 percent

No. 12 Oregon: 3.6 percent

