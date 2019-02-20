A National Healthcare Predicament: Most PCPs Are Not Involved in Managing the Top 10 Medical Conditions with Significant Practice Variations

Primary care physicians (PCPs) need to become more active participants
in treating the Top 10 medical conditions with significant practice
variations. “Nationally, PCPs are solely involved in treating less than
25% of medical condition episodes with the most practice variations,”
stated Dr.
Douglas G. Cave, President of Cave
Consulting Group (CCGroup). “And these medical conditions – such as
low back pain, degenerative joint disease, headaches, sleep apnea,
cataracts, and heartburn – drive well over 50% of all potential patient
cost and quality improvements.”
Dr. Cave continued, “This means that specialists, and not PCPs, manage
75% of patients with these medical conditions. And because specialists
order and perform the expensive procedures and services used to treat
these patients, we observe large practice variations for the following
reason. Some specialists are more conservative, while others are more
generous in treating these conditions.”
A question is whether the fox is guarding the henhouse with respect to
performing potentially unnecessary services and procedures?
“Even in HMO managed care environments, PCPs often are not involved in
the Top 10 medical conditions with significant practice variations,”
stated Yuri
Alexandrian, COO/CIO of CCGroup. “When PCPs are involved, they tend
to readily refer to specialists, and specialists then manage these
patients over time. Therefore, PCP practice transformation executives at
health systems and physician organizations need to focus transformation
efforts on these Top 10 medical conditions.”
“Our national studies on commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicare
MSSP/NextGen populations show the following,” defined Dr. Cave. “For routine
heartburn, the average episode cost is $425 when only a PCP is involved
in treatment, but dramatically increases to $1,600 with any
specialist involvement. Furthermore, for routine
low back pain, the average episode cost is $625 with only PCP
involvement, but significantly increases to $2,200 with any
specialist involvement. When a specialist is involved (even if a PCP is
present in the episode), the costs per episode skyrocket.”
CCGroup healthcare economic models show hundreds-of-millions in
potential savings in national healthcare expenditures, if PCPs increase
their sole involvement from the current 25% to just 35% (a 10% higher
sole PCP involvement percentage). Dr. Cave went on, “For every 250,000
at-risk covered members, a 1% increase in ‘sole PCP involvement’ in
these Top 10 medical conditions results in savings of about $800,000.
Therefore, a health system recognizes about $8 million in annual savings
– with a 10% increase in sole PCP involvement.”
Mr. Alexandrian explained, “For the remaining 20+ million beneficiaries
covered by Medicare fee-for-service (not in Medicare Advantage plans),
the savings may be over $640 million annually – if PCPs on average
increase sole PCP involvement to just 35%. Comprehensive Primary Care
Plus (CPC+) is designed by the federal government to strengthen primary
care through payment reform and care delivery transformation. The CPC+
payment design gives PCP practices additional financial resources to
improve quality of care and reduce the number of unnecessary services
their patients receive. CPC+ and PCPs really need to focus efforts on
those medical conditions that matter most – the Top 10 medical
conditions with the most practice variations.”
About Cave Consulting Group, Inc. (CCGroup)
Cave Consulting Group, Inc. is a software and consulting firm located in
San Mateo, California. The company is focused on improving the
efficiency (cost-of-care) and effectiveness (quality-of-care) of the
healthcare delivery system. Senior management of CCGroup has assessed
the performance of physicians and hospitals for over 28 years for health
plans, HMOs, physician groups, health systems, TPAs, and employers.
CCGroup identifies and monitors medical condition practice variations
using MedMarkers™ and Clinical MedMarker Protocol Ranges™. MedMarkers™
are process of care quality measures, well-defined in clinical
guidelines. However, MedMarkers™ also are the key services and
procedures most associated with cost-of-care in treating a medical
condition. Clinical MedMarker Protocol Ranges™ are achievable and
clinically appropriate ranges of clinical practice for a MedMarker™.
These ranges are developed by presenting the CCGroup National
Comparative MedMarker Database™ results to the CCGroup National
Specialist Panels.”
